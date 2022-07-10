The ‘Thomas court’: after biding his time, rightwing justice finds his power

David Smith Washington bureau chief
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: Erin Schaff/AP</span>
Photograph: Erin Schaff/AP

Clarence Thomas knows the loneliness of the long distance runner – and the rewards. In 1980, with five months’ training, he ran the Marine Corps Marathon in an impressive three hours and 11 minutes. He saw it as a metaphor for his life, he wrote later in his memoir.

The marathon is certainly apt for Thomas’s three decades on the US supreme court. For the lion’s share of that time he was a fringe figure with extremist views. But then the court’s centre of gravity moved his way: Thomas is now the senior member of a group of rightwing justices with the votes to control it.

In the court’s most recent term, the conservative majority handed down sweeping rulings on abortion, climate, guns and religion that look set to reshape America. Although it is colloquially known as the “Roberts court” after Chief Justice John Roberts, some now perceive a “Thomas court” that will continue to turn back the clock.

“By virtue of the fact that Clarence Thomas has been on the supreme court as long as he has, he has slowly gained much more influence and has now become the dominant ideological leader of the conservatives,” said Edward Fallone, an associate professor at Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“He is certainly more confident and more muscular now that he has allies on his side but he has been strikingly consistent over the decades. He simply waited for the rest of the conservative world to catch up to him.”

He simply waited for the rest of the conservative world to catch up to him

Edward Fallone

Thomas is the longest-serving sitting member of America’s highest court and, in 2028, would overtake William Douglas as the longest-serving ever. The recent retirement of Stephen Breyer meant that Thomas, 74, became the oldest sitting justice. But the swearing in of Breyer’s successor, Ketanji Brown Jackson, meant that Thomas is no longer its sole African American – a status that has proved hugely divisive in light of his deeply conservative views.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, in the racially segregated south, Thomas grew up in the nearby town of Pinpoint, where he has recalled that homes were little more than shacks. He learned Geechee, a Creole language spoken by the descendants of slaves, before standard English, which he has said made him self-conscious about speaking and more of a listener.

Thomas, who was was abandoned by his father as a young child, attributes his success to his grandfather, a believer in tough love who sent him to a Catholic school and encouraged his work ethic. After graduating from the College of the Holy Cross, then Yale Law School, Thomas worked as assistant attorney general in Missouri.

His “pulled up by his own bootstraps” story influenced his ardent opposition to affirmative action, a stance that caught the eye of the Republican party, which Thomas joined soon after Ronald Reagan was elected president.

In 1982 he became chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a government agency responsible for enforcing federal laws against discrimination. In an interview with the Washington Post, he complained that civil rights leaders “bitch, bitch, bitch, moan and whine”.

President George HW Bush nominated Thomas to fill the supreme court seat vacated by Thurgood Marshall, a civil rights titan. At a bruising 1991 confirmation hearing chaired by Senator Joe Biden, Thomas was accused of sexual harassment by former employee Anita Hill – charges he denied and branded as “hi-tech lynching”.

Andra Gillespie, an associate professor of political science at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, said: “Clarence Thomas’s legacy is complicated. When he was nominated to the court in ’91, it was actually met with support in the African American community.

“When Anita Hill made her sexual harassment allegations during the confirmation hearings, he still enjoyed the support of African Americans, although Black women who were highly conscious of their gender identity were less likely to support him.”

She added: “People were happy to see that Thurgood Marshall’s seat was going to be filled by a Black man and there are ways that, in his personal life, Justice Thomas has been highly supportive of Blacks in the legal profession, particularly Black lawyers who have the potential to be judges. We’ve seen that type of personal advocacy and mentoring in his background.”

But on the court, Thomas was an outlier.

A self-described introvert, he chose not to ask questions during arguments for years-long stretches. And with rightwing views that put him well outside the mainstream, he often wrote solo dissents, quietly assembling his own parallel matrix of legal opinions.

Fallone, the Marquette associate professor, observed: “If you feel that you are on the fringe of a multi-person body, you can do one of two things. You can attempt to join coalitions and perhaps compromise and move a little bit towards the centre or you can stay consistent and be content on the fringe and bide your time until the whole body makeup changes. Clarence Thomas chose the latter route.

Everything changed with the election of Donald Trump as US president and the appointment of justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. This meant conservatives enjoyed a 6-3 majority and could afford to lose the vote of Roberts in pressing their rightwing agenda.

Thomas began finding his voice both figuratively and literally. When the court began hearing arguments by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic and changed the arguments’ format so justices asked questions one by one, he joined in. He has continued asking questions since the justices returned to their courtroom last autumn.

Thomas, not Roberts, stamped his authority on the just completed term. He wrote an opinion that the constitution protects an individual’s right to carry a handgun in public. His marathon 30-year effort to overturn Roe v Wade, the ruling that protected abortion rights nationwide, ended in victory despite widespread public opposition.

Even then, however, Thomas was not satisfied as he urged his fellow justices to revisit precedents acknowledging rights to same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception. Amid national outrage, thousands of people signed a petition saying he should no longer be allowed to teach a class at George Washington University’s law school, but the university nixed the idea.

Some activists warned that Thomas has become a tool of Trump’s authoritarian “Make America great again” (Maga) movement. Using the phrase “the Thomas court”, the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, said in a statement: “The bottom line is that Clarence Thomas is working with other ultra-Maga activists to build a legal framework for the dissolution of rights and freedoms based on his ideology, not the constitution.”

Supreme court associate justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas arrive for a state dinner at the White House in 2019.
Supreme court associate justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas arrive for a state dinner at the White House in 2019. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP

Yet just as Thomas reaches the zenith of his influence, a political scandal could yet tear him down. The justice and his wife, the conservative activist Virginia Thomas, are under scrutiny over their actions following Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

Virginia Thomas exchanged messages with the then White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, encouraging him to work to overturn Biden’s victory and urged Republican legislators in Arizona to choose their own slate of electors. The congressional panel investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol has asked her for an interview.

Critics argue that Clarence Thomas should have recused himself from a case involving the committee’s access to presidential documents and lawsuits challenging the election results. Democrats in Congress wrote in a letter that his participation is “exceedingly difficult to reconcile with federal ethics requirements”.

Gillespie of Emory University believes that if Clarence Thomas is directly linked to a conspiracy, it would be grounds for impeachment. “But if he is not directly implicated in anything that Ginni Thomas herself is involved in, the larger question is going to be, does he have public confidence enough that he can stay in that position?

“His initial reaction will likely be to double down and say that this has nothing to do with him and that he can continue to do his job. The question would be, would people who are close to him agree with that assessment and would they be in a position of influence to convince him that the optics aren’t on his side and that perhaps he should step down?”

Thomas’s many defenders on the right contend that his wife’s political activism is being unfairly targeted. Curt Levey, president of the advocacy group the Committee for Justice, said: “I don’t think ultimately it’s going to be a problem for him and the court. Certainly the left is going to use it to attack him but they’ve been attacking him pretty much since he’s been on the court.

“The original attack was that he wasn’t very bright and that he was just doing whatever [late justice Antonin] Scalia told him to do. And they’ve been attacking Ginni for a long time.”

Levey added: “I have total confidence that the left will continue to try to cause problems about it because they particularly dislike Thomas – they just cannot stomach the idea of a conservative Black man – and they love to focus on January 6. Trump hasn’t been president for a year and a half and they’re still obsessed with it, long beyond when I thought they would move on.”

The “Thomas court” looks set to continue moving fast and breaking things. Among the cases it has taken up for its next term are a Republican-backed appeal from North Carolina that could give state legislatures more power over federal elections, as well as two that could spell the end of college and university policies considering race in admissions to achieve more student diversity.

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia, commented: “Clarence Thomas has always been a mystery to many people. He has a long history on the court and life experiences that are different from many but strongly held views. He’s articulated them and so he’s ascendant right now. It will take some time before the court’s composition changes and before he is less influential.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Starmer’s tough line on Brexit made Johnson expendable to Leavers

    Hardcore Tories knew it was safe to oust their leader after Labour ruled out rejoining the EU. Now who might follow him?

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Should the Leafs make a play for pending free agent Colin White?

    The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Montreal Alouettes fire head coach Khari Jones, defensive co-ordinator Barron Miles

    MONTREAL — Danny Maciocia is returning to the CFL sidelines. The Montreal Alouettes GM assumed interim head-coaching duties with the CFL club Wednesday after the club fired head coach Khari Jones and defensive co-ordinator Barron Miles. Noel Thorpe returns to the franchise as defensive co-ordinator and defensive backs coach. Maciocia made the move with Montreal (1-3) on a bye week. The Alouettes return to action July 14 hosting the Edmonton Elks. In a statement, the Alouettes said Maciocia will

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h