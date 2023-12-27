Thomas completes remarkable rowing return with Olympic Trials victory

Veteran Thomas significantly boosted his chances of a third tilt at Olympic glory after winning the British Trials (BENEDICT TUFNELL)

By Ben Hart, Sportsbeat

Preston rower Graeme Thomas had difficulties walking just a couple of months ago – now he is targeting a sensational pursuit of Paris 2024.

Thomas, 35, has suffered from several back injuries the latest of which kept him away from racing for 18 months and the entirety of the 2023 season.

But after roaring to a brilliant comeback victory at the 2023 Olympic Trials in Caversham, he is daring to believe the impossible again.

“Even just a month or two ago when I got my back to what you consider normal, it was almost like 'I’ve got my quality of life back, do I really want to risk it again by pushing this',” he said.

“I lost power in my legs and couldn’t walk properly. It was tough and a bleak few months with a lot of tears, a pretty desperate situation when your quality of life is affected so badly.

“The Olympics is too big of a draw to not have a go and I’ve come through things in the past and bounced back, so why can’t I do it again.

December Olympic & Paralympic Trials ✅



Well done to all the athletes who raced at Caversham last weekend and thank you to all the coaches and support staff for making it happen 👏



📸 @BenedictTufnell pic.twitter.com/crPPlIhrhO — British Rowing (@BritishRowing) December 18, 2023

“So when people ask what I want to do next year, any situation where I go to an Olympic Games is a win.”

The Olympics has not exactly played fair for Thomas – he missed Rio 2016 through illness before finishing less than three seconds off a medal at Tokyo.

But after edging April’s British small-boat champion George Bourne to top spot, Thomas has significantly boosted his chances of a third tilt at Olympic glory.

“This was a case of proving to myself, the coaches and the other athletes that I can put a block of training together and a performance at the end of it,” he said.

Story continues

“George was the guy who took over the mantle of top sculler, so to just get a close win against him is really good.

“He was an integral part of the qualifying boat in the quad, but I’m staying very level-headed as I’ve been in this a long time.

“Olympic seats don’t come easy, so I’m just glad to put in a good performance and show that I’m on my way.”

Even still, Thomas knows he has to take better care of himself than most if he hopes to make the start line next summer.

“It’s always tricky with an injury, it’s always going to be in the back of your mind,” said Thomas,” who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme.

“I maybe don’t take that one risky stroke at the moment, I’m maybe saving the ones where you throw the kitchen sink at it because it’s more about trying to deliver a controlled performance.”

The former rugby player is no stranger to adversity, describing his most recent World Championship medal as the toughest quest of his career.

Even by his lofty standards, this latest assignment may already lay claim to that particular title.

“It’s been a shortened Olympic cycle but I’ve had more drama in this three-year cycle than in the previous five years,” he added.

“There are still a lot of strokes until Paris, so I’m not counting any chickens but it’s an Olympic Games.

“It doesn’t need any introduction, it’s why people get the rings tattooed on their body, it means so much to people and it would be monumental to get there.”

British Rowing is the governing body for the sport and is responsible for the development of rowing in England and the training and selection of rowers to represent Great Britain. The GB Rowing Team is supported by the National Lottery Sports Fund. To find out more, and to follow the team, head to https://britishrowing.org/