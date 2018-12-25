Thomas Bjorn keeps promise to get Ryder Cup win tattoo on his backside

Thomas Bjorn has kept his promise to have Europe's Ryder Cup-winning score tattooed on his backside.

European captain Bjorn said he would have the tattoo if his team beat the USA this summer and retweeted a video showing him having a 17 1/2-10 1/2 scoreline and trophy tattoo.

"I told you I would do it," he posted on Twitter, tagging in some of his victorious team members.

In the video, initially posted by Ryder Cup Europe, Bjorn is shown entering a tattoo parlour and then grimacing as he lays face down on a table during the procedure.

A promise made. A promise kept 🖊#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/nWp9EfRJEL — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) December 24, 2018

When it is completed, the Dane looks up briefly and wishes viewers a merry Christmas, before wearily dropping his head on to the back of his hands.

Europe were firm underdogs going into September's event at Le Golf National near Paris, prompting Bjorn to promise the tattoo should his team pull off a surprise victory.

After Europe reclaimed the trophy, the 47-year-old described the pledge as the "worst decision he made all week" and said the artwork would not be visible to the general public.

"Let me put it this way, it's going to go on a part that only Grace (Bjorn's partner) will see," he said.

"I might have to send the players a picture."

