Thomas Bjorn Gets Tattoo to Commemorate Europe's Ryder Cup Victory

Thomas Bjorn has every reason to want to immortalize the 2018 Ryder Cup. Bjorn pushed all the right buttons as captian of Team Europe, from picking four experienced players with his captain's picks to pairing Tommy Fleetwood with Francesco Molinari to fostering the perfect dynamic in his team room. Thanks in no small part to his captaincy, Europe upset the favorited Americans to win 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National.

RAPAPORT: 18 Parting Thoughts from Le Nightmare at Le National

At the post-match press conference, a jubilant Rory McIlroy suggsted, "There could be a visit to a tattoo parlor coming very soon for Mr. Bjorn." Bjorn agreed, then specified that the tattoo would go "on a part only Grace will see," referring to his wife.

Twelve weeks later, Bjorn followed through on his promise.

The Ryder Cup Europe account posted a video of Bjorn getting the tattoo, which shows the Ryder Cup trophy and the final score of the matches, on his behind:

A promise made. A promise kept ????#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/nWp9EfRJEL — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) December 24, 2018

A perfect way to commemorate a perfect week for Bjorn.