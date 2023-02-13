Thomas Bach opens door to Russian athletes competing at Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympics: Thomas Bach opens door to Russian athletes competing - Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

The International Olympic Committee have given the clearest indication yet that Russian and Belarussian athletes will participate in the Paris Olympics despite a coalition of international opposition.

Thomas Bach, the IOC president, warned that it would be “the end of international sport … and Olympic Games as we know it" if politicians decide who participates and emphasised what he called our “unifying mission of bringing people together”.

The so-called ‘unifying mission’ was the clause under which the IOC said in January that they would explore a pathway by which Russian and Belarussian athletes could compete in Paris as “neutral athletes” provided that they had not outwardly supported the war in Ukraine.

Bach's comments follow a conference call on Friday when 36 sports ministers listened to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky say that “terror and Olympism are two opposites” and urge Governments to oppose the inclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus in France next summer.

They were told that 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches had already died since the Russian invasion last year and that a further 40,000 athletes have been forced out of the country.

The various sports ministers planned to issue a collective statement, although it emerged over the weekend that the IOC have been lobbying National Olympic Committees over concerns that the “Olympic movement position” must be reflected.

That position was outlined on the IOC website on January 25 following a meeting of the executive board. And, while that upholds the ban on sports events in Russia and the use of Russian flags, anthems or banners, it also outlined stakeholder support for the principle that “no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport” and that a pathway for athletes’ participation should be explored.

When asked if the IOC could be on the wrong side of history, Bach said: "No. We are trying to find a solution that is giving justice to the mission of sport, which is to unify, not to contribute to more confrontation.

"Every Ukrainian athlete can be rest assured that we are standing in full solidarity with them and that all their comments are taken very, very seriously into consideration.

"With every Ukrainian athlete, we can, from a human point of view, understand their reactions, we share their suffering.

"But with regard to participation of athletes we have to accomplish our peace mission and that is a unifying mission of bringing people together.”

Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete. The UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has also warned that there is a danger of the world giving a “business as usual” but Britain have stopped short of threatening a boycott.

Poland's sport and tourism minister has claimed that as many as 40 countries could boycott the next Olympics. The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, does not want Russian athletes to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games but the French president, Emmanual Macron, has previously said that “sport should not be politicised”. Macron, whose government has the ultimate power over who enters France, added: “These major events are meant to allow athletes from all countries, sometimes including countries at war, to bring sport to life.”