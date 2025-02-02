Thomas' 24 lead Morgan State over Maryland-Eastern Shore 76-63

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas' 24 points helped Morgan State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 76-63 on Saturday night.

Thomas also contributed six rebounds for the Bears (10-12, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ahmarie Simpkins scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line. Kameron Hobbs shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Evan Johnson finished with 25 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (4-17, 0-5). Ketron Shaw added 12 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Chris Flippin also had eight points and seven rebounds. The Hawks have lost six in a row.

