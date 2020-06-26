Thom Hinkle Exits, Sam Linsky & Adrienne O’Riain Named Co-Heads Of Scripted Originals For TBS, TNT & TruTV

Click here to read the full article.

Longtime TBS rising star Thom Hinkle has stepped down as head of original content for TBS, TNT and TruTV after less than a year in the top programming post. He will be replaced by Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain who have been promoted to co-head Scripted Originals for the three linear networks. They will report to Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Linsky, SVP of Original Programming, who recently celebrated 25 years with the company, will expand his responsibilities, alongside O’Riain, who has been promoted to SVP. Together, they will oversee the networks’ scripted content. Like most basic cable networks, Turner’s linear brands have been scaling back on original scripted series and ramping up their reality slates. Additionally, Linsky will work in partnership with Weitz and other company leaders to develop and execute strategic planning and programming initiatives.

Hinkle, who was EVP Original Programming at TBS before being promoted to head of original content for the three networks in October, was responsible for developing many praised TBS series including Miracle Workers and Search Party. A former producer for The Daily Show, he was also responsible for bringing Daily Show alums Jason Jones and Samantha Bee to TBS, resulting in the hits The Detour and Full Frontal. Hinkle similarly leveraged his former role as co-president of fellow Daily Show alum Steve Carell’s Carousel Television to lure to TBS Steve and Nancy Carell, who created the long-running Angie Tribeca for the network.

Linsky has verseen Southland and The Closer, Men of a Certain Age, Snowpiercer and AEW: Dynamite. His roster also includes The Last Ship, Major Crimes, American Dad!, King of the Nerds, and Cougar Town. Linsky joined Turner Broadcasting in 1997, first serving as assistant to the VP of Original Programming for TNT, and before that, was at Castle Rock Entertainment for two years.

O’Riain previously served as VP Original Programming for TNT, TBS and truTV. Joining the company in 2011, she has overseen numerous pilots and has helped launch some of its most high-profile series, including Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, Good Behavior, The Last Ship and Dallas. Prior to WarnerMedia, Adrienne was part of Denis Leary and Jim Serpico’s New York-based company, Apostle.

“Sam and Adrienne make a great team. They are smart, strategic and dedicated creative executives who deliver ratings powerhouses and award winners, while also consistently rising to new challenges with striking results,” said Weitz. “As we continue to evolve our brands, the importance of our scripted Originals can’t be overstated. I am confident we are in the best possible hands under their stewardship.”

