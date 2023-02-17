Thom Browne FW23 Collection Offers Sartorial Futurism and Nostalgic Storytelling

Widely recognized for challenging and modernizing today's uniform, Thom Browne didn't shy away from challenging the status quo this Fall/Winter 2023 season. The label's latest show, staged at The Shed's sand-covered theater at Hudson Yards as part of New York Fashion Week, continued to alter traditional proportions through quality craftsmanship and precise tailoring.

For this runway, in particular, Thom Browne offered a performance that grappled with the progression of a nostalgic storyline referencing the cult book The Little Prince. From the crash of a massive paper biplane and under planets and stars suspended as lanterns, ethereal models with alien-quality features emerged.

Of course, a show of this nature delivered as many awe-inspiring ensembles as it did storytelling. Guests were transported to a grey desert, amidst Earth and space, to witness an avant-garde take on suiting with blown-up proportions. Overall, Thom Browne offered sartorial futurism through oversized and deconstructed silhouettes, low-rise bottoms, spatial ensembles and subverted tweed.

Take a look at the label's Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in the gallery above.

