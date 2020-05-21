Is Thiz Technology Group Limited's (HKG:8119) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

The CEO of Thiz Technology Group Limited (HKG:8119) is Albert Wong. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Thiz Technology Group

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How Does Albert Wong's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Thiz Technology Group Limited has a market capitalization of HK$15m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$1.1m over the year to March 2019. Notably, the salary of HK$1.0m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.7m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Thiz Technology Group stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 81% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 19% of the pie. Thiz Technology Group pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Albert Wong is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Thiz Technology Group, below.

SEHK:8119 CEO Compensation May 21st 2020

Is Thiz Technology Group Limited Growing?

Thiz Technology Group Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 4.0% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 16% over last year.

Story continues

I would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And the modest growth in earnings per share isn't bad, either. So while performance isn't amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Thiz Technology Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 93%, Thiz Technology Group Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Thiz Technology Group Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Albert Wong is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies, but growth hasn't been particularly impressive and the total shareholder return over three years would leave many disappointed. I am not concerned by the CEO compensation, but it would be good to see improved performance before pay increases. On another note, Thiz Technology Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Thiz Technology Group, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.