Amazon's best-selling car vac is just $21 today only: 'This baby does the job!'

Cruising around is more fun when you're not surrounded by cookie crumbs. (Photo: Canva)

Here are just a few things that are probably in your car right now but shouldn’t be: dirt, Dorito dust, dog hair, leaves, chips, tiny pieces of paper, pretzel remnants, an errant French fry from your last pit stop. But take heart: For just $21 today only (down from $45), you can suck all that stuff up and be left with a nice, clean interior. Your car will feel as fresh as when you first got it!

Now, next time there’s a Cheetos spill, don’t crush all that orange dust into the carpet. Just grab the ThisWorx car vac from the trunk, plug it into your car’s 12v outlet, and clean like a pro. Thanks to a HEPA filter, the gadget also eradicates allergens to keep your car healthy and safe. Just think of all the money you’ll save by not having to hit the car wash as often!

Cordless vacs can be convenient, but they don’t always have the power to get the job done. This thing has a 106-watt motor and a 16-foot cord for getting in between seat cushions and that no man’s land down the sides. And a stiff brush lets you go crazy on stubborn messes.

The corded vac comes with various attachments and a handy carry case. (Photo: Amazon)

The hand vac includes three different attachments, including a brush nozzle for pet hair. And this is so satisfying: Since the trash container is clear you can watch all that debris going into the machine. Ahhh.

It also makes a great present for anyone who takes frequent road trips. Reviewers are loving the convenience of this little guy: “The most impressive car vacuum,” raves a fan. “This thing is awesome! I have a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this in and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum.”

A ride-share driver said they regularly use the vac, and said it helps them score great tips. “This is a terrific vacuum cleaner! Very easy to set up! This baby does the job!” they added.

“This is the best auto vacuum I have used,” says another happy customer. “It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

