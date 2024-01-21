'Thistle aren't getting the credit they deserve,' says Hibs boss Scott

Hibs boss Grant Scott is preparing for a difficult game against a Partick Thistle side on the rise.

The sides are separated by just two points in the SWPL table ahead of their cup clash on Sunday.

“We played well against them last time, we’ve had some difficult results where we have been able to recognise where we didn’t do quite so well but that game is a real anomaly for us," Scott said.

"We played really well, we had a lot of chances and kind of got sucker-punched, if I’m honest, but that is a credit to a Partick Thistle. We are so close in the league, it’s going to be a really difficult game.

“Thistle aren’t getting the credit they deserve. The home pitch helps them, they are dogged in their work there but as an opposition, they have some really good players in their squad now, they are a force to be reckoned with.

"People are doing them a real disservice, they are a really good football team.

“The [Hibs] team is in good form, scoring goals and hopefully that continues into the weekend.

"Winning, scoring goals, keeping clean sheets are all good habits and there is no doubt it improves the morale and confidence heading into these games.

"Our aim is to create a lot of chances, score a lot of goals and the game is won but we can't really take too much from our form because Partick are a step up in level of opponent than who we have faced in the last couple of games."