This year's NHL trade deadline was literally like no other

The frantic 2023 NHL trade deadline was unprecedented for a number of reasons.

Anthony Petrielli
·Writer
·11 min read

The NHL trade deadline is officially over and it’s time to start looking ahead to the playoffs. As we do that, here are some thoughts on trade season in a special edition of 10 Insights and Observations.

An NHL trade deadline like no other... literally

The trade deadline this year felt like all of the keeners in school were leading it: finishing the work well in advance of the due date. There were 43 trades made in the 14 days before deadline day. Over the 10 years before this one, the average was 18 trades in those 14 days.

One thing I did wonder about that I can’t really prove one way or the other is that this trade deadline was on a Friday. Over the past 10 years, the deadline was traditionally on a Monday, and if not Monday, then it was on a Wednesday. This was the first Friday deadline and much like the rest of us, it appears NHL general managers also don’t like working much at the end of the week.

One thing to look for in the coming years is whether this trend of getting trades done early holds. From the acquiring team’s perspective, the approach makes sense because they are getting a player into their lineup weeks in advance, meaning they have extra time to adjust to their new surroundings. From the seller’s side, the question will be whether that’s the way to squeeze out the most value. If you set a price and get it, so be it. But if you wait and the bidding war comes down to the wire, does that cause a panic move and help your net return?

It’s high-stakes poker. Not every year is a buyer’s market full of options like this season.

Like many other Eastern Conference teams, the New York Rangers loaded up but didn&#39;t wait right until the NHL trade deadline. (Photo via Getty)
Like many other Eastern Conference teams, the New York Rangers loaded up but didn't wait right until the NHL trade deadline. (Photo via Getty)

A draft pick for your troubles

The star of the deadline this season might have been double salary cap retention. It’s crazy to think that the ability to retain salary was only implemented in the 2013 CBA. While a number of teams have retained on cap hits to facilitate trades, the use of a third-party broker really took off this season.

From 2013 to the start of this season, there were only eight trades that involved double retention. This year, there were four (the Ryan O’Reilly trade, the Dmitry Orlov trade, the Nick Bonino trade and the Patrick Kane trade).

A large part of this is likely due to the salary cap barely rising. CapFriendly currently lists 21 teams that have under $1 million in cap space. Every dollar matters and teams have had to get creative to facilitate trades. To act as a broker, teams received a third-round pick (Kane), fourth-rounder (O'Reilly), and two fifth-rounders (Orlov and Bonino). It’s not a huge price to pay but now that we’ve seen a number of these trades take place, we have an idea for the market moving forward. If you need a third-party broker to make a trade work, it’s likely costing you between a 3rd and a 5th.

Wild walking a fine line

During the trade deadline, teams are usually buyers or sellers. Where things get interesting is when teams try a balancing act.

The Minnesota Wild felt like one of those teams. As the Jets free fall, the Wild are firmly in a playoff spot now but they used their cap space to act as a third-party broker twice instead of trying to add as much value as possible to load up their team. They traded away Jordan Greenway, who has struggled this season but is strong defensively and does play to their identity. In part, they wanted to clear his cap hit for the seasons to come, which is understandable.

At the same time, they added Oskar Sundqvist, Marcus Johansson, John Klingberg and Gustav Nyquist. They hold all of their first- and second-round draft picks moving forward, plus have a second from Vegas as part of the Greenway trade. The Wild would surely view it as doing a bit of everything, clearing the deck moving forward, adding for now and taking some free lottery tickets along the way as a third-party broker.

They didn’t trade away pending UFA Matt Dumba, either. After the deadline, general manager Bill Guerin said, “We’re serious about winning.” They should be. How he balanced the deadline and his cap space might be something we look back on favourably.

Avalanche take different approach this year

There are two things we know about any team defending their Stanley Cup championship: they take serious pride in it, and they are confident in their core. When you win it once, you want to keep the good times rolling. Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Chicago and LA have all won multiple Cups over the past decade and change.

Which brings us to the Colorado Avalanche, who were quiet at the deadline. They made one trade, acquiring Lars Eller for a second-round pick. In fairness, he has a strong playoff pedigree and makes them reasonably deeper at centre, which is noteworthy. Earlier in the season, they also added Matt Nieto, a reasonable role player. If Gabriel Landeskog can return and find his form, it’s as big an add that any team will have made.

But a year after going for it at the deadline, adding Artturi Lehkonen, Josh Manson and Andrew Cogliano, they made much smaller moves. That's to say nothing of losing Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky from last year’s run. The West is wide open and the Avalanche are certainly right in the mix to win it. They took a much different approach to this year’s deadline, though, and now we wait to see how their Cup defense goes.

No mighty roar for Panthers

There was one team that did not make any trades at all over the past month: the Florida Panthers. It’s possible they were simply stuck. Their only pending UFAs are Eric and Marc Staal, Radko Gudas, goalie Alex Lyon and the injured Patric Hornqvist. You wouldn’t exactly get much for any of them, save maybe Gudas, who is the type of player any playoff team would like to have on their roster in some capacity.

The Panthers also don’t exactly have draft picks to play with. They don’t have a first-round pick in each of the next three drafts. They don’t have a third this season or a second next season, either. They are going to have to leapfrog a number of teams in the standings to make the postseason. That is a tall, tall task.

They didn’t get any help from the outside, though they did recently get Anthony Duclair back for the first time this season. They just seem stuck, and all the while Montreal watches from the sideline, holding the Panthers' first-round pick this year.

Gavrikov trade one to watch down the stretch

The criticism on Vladislav Gavrikov went so far that the trade was bound to publicly be criticized no matter where he went. It’s going to be one of the more interesting deals to track through the rest of the season and playoffs, though, because Joonas Korpisalo went along with him.

The Kings are 30th in 5-on-5 save percentage. They have been bleeding goals all season, while their offense is 11th in the league in goals per game. Adding a quality defenseman and a goaltender having a good season should hypothetically help that save percentage bump up. Even with goaltending largely being a guessing game, it really can’t get much worse.

It’s only one game, but Gavrikov flashed what he can bring to the table playing alongside Sean Walker. This shift is a clinic in gap control and stickwork.

You’re never going to get the fancy, highlight-reel stuff from Gavrikov but there is some real subtlety and value that he can bring around the ice. At this rate, the Kings are looking at a first-round matchup against Seattle. It’s a matchup they should feel pretty good about. Let’s see how we look back on this trade by the offseason.

Western Conference opts for subtlety instead of blockbusters

The Eastern Conference rightfully got the bulk of the headlines because it made all the big moves, but there was all sorts of sneaky value in the West. We just noted the Gavrikov and Korpisalo adds by LA. Vegas acquired Ivan Barbashev and Teddy Blueger, who offer value and versatility up and down their forward lineup. The Oilers look much tidier with Mattias Ekholm, then added a contributor in Nick Bjugstad, to boot.

The Jets added Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov. Dallas added Max Domi, who came up big for Carolina last playoffs. We already highlighted the Wild’s balancing act and Colorado with one add, with Landeskog hopefully on the way soon. The Flames didn’t really add but they made a minor shakeup.

No team really on the fringe of it made a run at making the playoffs. The Blues had a fire sale. Nashville sold. I’m not really sure what to call what Vancouver did but they… made trades? This isn’t the Wild West when Chicago and LA were at the height of their super powers, but a number of teams definitely got better here even if they didn’t make headlines.

The West has not been this wide open in years, so it’s almost funny it didn’t make the big splashes. Instead, it was the loaded East where all the teams bought big.

Senators shift to buyers after impressive stretch

For Ottawa, the Jakob Chychrun trade made sense no matter which way you slice it. He’s a quality, top-pairing defenseman under contract well below his market value for 2.5 more seasons. Other than his ability to stay healthy, there’s no real question on the quality of player that he is. But what was interesting was hearing Senators general manager Pierre Dorion call himself a buyer.

By points percentage, the Senators have to leapfrog at least two teams — the Sabres and one of the Islanders/Penguins — while also fending off the Capitals, Panthers and Red Wings below them. They are certainly in the hunt.

It was 2021 when Dorion infamously said, "The rebuild is done. Now we're stepping into another zone." They didn’t follow that up with a strong season and since that quote he has added three major pieces to his core, signaling the rebuild was very much not done at that time. The Senators have been playing great hockey lately and pretty much ended the Red Wings' playoff hopes in an emphatic back-to-back drubbing this week.

By all accounts, Dorion indicated his players wanted help. We'll see how they respond because the teams they are chasing mean business, too.

Coyotes acquire another LTIR star

One “smaller” trade that happened was the Coyotes acquiring Jakub Voracek's cap hit. The trade makes sense for both Columbus, who is clearing cap room, and Arizona, who is trying to maintain being at the cap floor. At this point, Arizona has collected an All-Star cast of players on LTIR. The list is extensive. It’s also sad, though.

This is the worst way for a player to go: injured, not at all on their own terms, and their contract simply ending up as a footnote in Arizona. Voracek was a great player in is prime with an awesome sense of humour. He hasn’t played a game since suffering a concussion on Nov. 4 and all indications are that his career is all but over.

Buckle up for a wild ride to the finish

The NBA trade deadline is crazy and it’s tough to compare to the NHL when a single player really changes the outlook of an entire franchise (see: Kevin Durant). It’s hard to imagine the NHL ever getting to that point.

Long has the motto been “if Gretzky can get traded, anyone can get traded,” but it’s incredibly unlikely we see the likes of Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Auston Matthews and so on get moved. Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin certainly went nowhere.

But failing that, this was an incredible deadline. We saw almost every top team in the East load up. It was a full-on arms race. A number of Western Conference teams managed to improve their squads, too. A lot of teams very clearly believe they can do damage in the playoffs this year and bought accordingly. Big, needle-moving players were traded.

It sets the table for an amazing stretch run and playoffs. The dog days of the regular season can be tough. After the initial excitement of the new season wears off by American Thanksgiving, the next few months are a grind. But teams are locked and loaded now. The quality of hockey is dialling right up.

Coming off an awesome deadline, we now know where all the rosters stand. Enjoy the stretch drive, everyone!

Latest Stories

  • NHL trade deadline: Winners, losers, and everything in between

    Some teams thrived, some floundered, and others remained a confusing mess as the NHL trade deadline came and went.

  • NHL trade deadline: Wild acquire John Klingberg from Ducks

    The Wild were able to get a deal for Klingberg done right before the 3:00 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

  • Lightning bench Stamkos, Kucherov, Point for 3rd period vs. Sabres

    Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn't think his star trio gave the team "the best chance to win" in the third period.

  • Ja Morant suspended from Grizzlies for 2 games after posing with gun on Instagram

    Morant was recently at the center of an extensive Washington Post report which detailed a series of other off-court incidents.

  • Makar cleared to return 2nd time from concussion protocol

    DENVER (AP) — Defenseman Cale Makar has been cleared to return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup after two different hits over an 11-day span landed him both times in the league’s concussion protocol. “Ready to go,” Makar told reporters about his plans to play Saturday in Dallas. The Norris Trophy winner missed five straight games and nine of the last 10 due to two separate hits involving his head. He suffered the first one Feb. 7 at Pittsburgh, returned to play a game but then left again after t

  • Ja Morant is on the precipice of so much to gain, but has even more to lose

    Ja Morant is at an inflection point.

  • After a major roster retrofit, Leafs make one more move before NHL trade deadline

    Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di

  • Vinny Capra drives in seven runs as Blue Jays tame Tigers 18-5

    LAKELAND, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays exploded for 13 runs in the fourth inning en route to an 18-5 dismantling of the Detroit Tigers in spring training baseball action on Saturday. Second baseman Vinny Capra paced the offence with seven RBIs. The game was tied 1-1 when Capra kicked off the fourth-inning onslaught with a ground-rule double that brought home three runs. He later added a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Detroit pitcher Will Vest took the loss, after allowing four hits and si

  • Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulls out of WBC due to knee issue

    The Dominican Republic will have a little less firepower at the World Baseball Classic.

  • RAF jets escort plane in distress to Stansted Airport

    Sonic booms from the scrambling jets were heard across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

  • Lightning coach Jon Cooper benches three top scorers for entire third period as team struggles

    With the Lightning trailing the Sabres 4-1, coach Jon Cooper benched Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point for the entire third period.

  • Bertuzzi shines in Boston debut, Bruins beat Rangers 4-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers 4-2 on Saturday. Charlie Coyle scored off Bertuzzi’s feed and set up Tomas Nosek’s short-handed goal in Boston’s 10th straight win. The Bruins improved 26-2-3 at home. Boston stars David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each scored in the third period. It was Pastrnak’s 44th on the season, and No. 23 for Bergeron. Alexis Lafreniere

  • Stars acquire forward Max Domi in trade with Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Dallas Stars acquired Max Domi in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night on the forward's 28th birthday. The move was announced after Dallas' 5-2 victory at Chicago. Domi was scratched for what the Blackhawks said was “roster management.” The NHL trade deadline is Friday. “We’re excited to add a player of Max’s caliber to our lineup,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. “His offense this season speaks for itself, but he’ll also provide energy, grit

  • Work still to be done revamping Vancouver Canucks roster: Allvin

    VANCOUVER — Patrik Allvin has been busy in recent weeks, chipping away and reconstructing the Vancouver Canucks roster. After the NHL's trade deadline Friday, the general manager knows his work is still not done. “Where we are sitting right now I believe there is more to do here. We're not happy where we are," he said. Players have responded since management replaced head coach Bruce Boudreau with Rick Tocchet on Jan. 22, and the team's standard and culture are changing, Allvin added. "We still

  • Defending champion Gushue wins opening game at the Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro

  • Dana White shuts door on Francis Ngannou: ‘He’ll never be in the UFC again’

    UFC president Dana White currently has no interest in future negotiations with former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

  • Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'

    The Super Bowl champ and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February

  • WHL roundup: Bedard scores four as Pats slip past ICE 5-3

    REGINA — The hottest team in the league was no match for the hottest player on Friday night. Connor Bedard scored four times on 10 shots and added an assist as the Regina Pats erased a 3-0 second-period deficit and beat the visiting Winnipeg ICE 5-3 in Western Hockey League action. Tanner Howe also scored for the Pats, who started the night 36 points behind the ICE. The Pats (30-24-2-1) are sixth in the 12-team Eastern Conference. Matthew Savoie, Carson Lambos and Easton Armstrong scored for the

  • Novak Djokovic suffers first defeat of 2023 as Daniil Medvedev wins Dubai semifinal

    Djokovic had won 20 straight matches in a run that included a 22nd grand slam title.

  • Naomi Schiff: Knowing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are allies helped me through the abuse

    Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.