'This win was for you': Josh Gordon shares emotional post about death of his brother

Josh Gordon made his debut for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, and the former New England Patriots wide receiver made two catches in a hard-fought overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers. Seeing Gordon be productive on the field again after his well-documented struggles with addiction is fantastic, but the win meant something much different to Gordon.

On Tuesday, Gordon shared an emotional post on Instagram about his older brother, who had recently died. Gordon dedicated the Seahawks’ win to him.

Gordon has been very open about his struggles with addiction, but has never shared much about his family. In an ESPN profile from 2014, he revealed he was one of three brothers raised by his single mother, and was particularly close to his older brother, Harold, who goes by Kain. In 2014, Kain was actually living with Gordon in Cleveland, helping him through his suspension.

Josh Gordon dedicated his first Seahawks win to his late brother. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Gordon has kept his family and personal life out of the media in the last few years and rarely posts non-football photos on social media, so the post about his brother was surprising and moving. Because he’s very private about his family life, Gordon didn’t reveal any names or other information in his post. It’s unclear how or when his brother died.

