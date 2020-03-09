This week's top 5 in-demand NBA matchups

Paid for by SeatGeek

This week promising some exciting NBA matchups. (Photo by Gray Mortimore/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the most exciting games in the NBA this week.

Thursday, March 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET

You know you want to see two of the highest scoring teams in the NBA duke it out. The Los Angeles Lakers may have the best record in the NBA, but the Houston Rockets score the most points. The Rockets can thank James Harden and his NBA-leading 34.6 points per game for that. It also helps to have Russell Westbrook, who’s putting up a respectable 27.5 points per game. Will that duo be enough to lead the Rockets past LeBron James and Anthony Davis? This season, their teams have split, going 1-1 against each other. Thursday’s game will break that tie.

Thursday, March 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET

The best team in the NBA will take on one of the league’s hottest players. The Milwaukee Bucks already have a playoff spot secured, and are in good shape to eventually clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference. If the team wants to make it to the finals, it may have to go through the Boston Celtics, who suddenly have a legitimate superstar in Jayson Tatum. From Jan. 11 to Mar. 4, Tatum has been on an absolute tear, averaging 28.8 points per game. One of Tatum’s lowest outputs over that period came against the Bucks, who held Tatum to 17 points. The team will have to prove it can do it again when Tatum comes to town Thursday.

Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET

This matchup might feature the NBA’s best team against its worst, but you already know where the appeal lies. Stephen Curry is back. After missing four months, Curry returned Mar. 5, and dropped 23 points against the Toronto Raptors. It might be too late for Curry to save the Warriors’ season, but he and Andrew Wiggins make the team a lot more interesting. Let’s face it, even if the Warriors are bad, seeing Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo — if he’s healthy — go at it is too fun to pass up.

Saturday, March 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Zion Williamson already made his mark on LeBron James, now it’s time to see if he impress the stoic Kawhi Leonard. Williamson put on a show against James and the Los Angeles Lakers twice, dropping 29 points and 35 points in his two meetings with the team. The New Orleans Pelicans lost both of those games, however. Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will be hoping for a similar result if Williamson goes off. The bigger question will be whether Williamson does enough to win the respect of Leonard by the time the game ends.

Mavericks at Clippers

Monday, March 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Luke Doncic has already earned Leonard’s respect. Following a November game against the Dallas Mavericks, Leonard called Doncic the “head of the snake” for the Dallas Mavericks. While Doncic can consider that a victory, he hasn’t beaten Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers yet this season. Despite scoring 22 points and 36 points against the Clippers, Doncic is 0-2 in those games. He’ll look to gain his first win over the Clippers this season Monday.