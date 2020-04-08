This programmable slow cooker is perfect for making easy comfort food – and it’s 40% off!

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

via Getty Images

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While we’re all working from home, home-schooling and trying to fit in at-home workouts, it can be hard to fit healthy, comforting meals into your daily agenda. If cooking a gourmet-level dinner for the family isn’t at the top of your priority list, a slow cooker can help you fake it.

Loved for their “prep it, set it and leave it” approach, slow cookers have been a longtime unsung hero in many busy households. An easy way to avoid ordering takeout or eating another frozen meal, slow cookers come with a bevy of meal inspiration.

Baked oatmeal, a hearty soup or salsa chicken, the opportunities are endless when it comes to slow cooker meals – and you’ll be hard pressed to find an occasion where a slow cooker concoction doesn’t apply.

If you’re feeling inspired, there’s a customer-favourite slow cooker currently on sale at Wayfair for 40 per cent off.

What is it?

With a 24-hour LCD countdown timer and four cooking modes – including a warming option to keep food tasting fresh – this 3.5 quart slow cooker makes cooking comfort food easy.

What’s even better is it has a glass lid so you can watch your dinner’s progress without letting out heat. Plus, both the lid and ceramic pot are dishwasher safe.

Cuisinart 3.5 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $89 (originally $146)

How it works

This Cuisinart slow cooker heats from the bottom of the pot, allowing the heat to rise up the sides, consistently cooking the food within. With four settings, the heat is dispersed according to which setting you select. Obviously choosing to cook something on high means the heating element will run at a higher temperature, resulting in dinner being ready earlier.

Story continues

If you’re setting it in the morning for that evening’s meal, a low setting will see your dish cook at a slower, simmering pace, resulting in a slow-cooked delicacy whether you’re making shepherd’s pie or pulled pork.

What people are saying

With a 4.8 star rating, customers say this cooker is easy to operate and small-kitchen friendly.

“I just love the size and ease of use! It’s small enough it doesn’t take up much room on the counter, but makes enough for everyone in my home. Also it’s very simple to use!” says one fan. “You set the length of time for cooking, and then the temperature. When your food is cooked it automatically switches to warm. I recommend this product.”

“My daughter gave this to me as a gift for Christmas,” adds another. “I love the fact you can put all of your ingredients in and an hour or two later, depending on what you're cooking, you have a delicious beef stew or whatever your heart desires!”

While customers love the ease of this slow cooker and its programmable features, they do warn it’s quite small in comparison to other slow cookers, and suggest it is best if you’re cooking for one or two people at a time,.

“We have enjoyed cooking many different things in a slow cooker over the years and use one several times a month. We are older, so it is just the two of us for most meals and we realized we didn't need to cook so much food. The size of this cooker is perfect for us and our meal needs,” says one reviewer.

“This is the perfect size for two people. I replaced a massive six quart with this and it was the best thing I did. It cooks wonderfully, stores well and cleans up easily,” adds another.

The verdict

Whether you’re looking for an easy solution to evening meals or simply craving comfort food, this slow cooker is great for anyone looking for easy cooking solutions and to take the stress out of meal planning. However, if you’re cooking for a larger family you may want to consider a larger cooker.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.