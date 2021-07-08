This powerful serum lightens wrinkles significantly, say users

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. Yahoo may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid are two amazing potions that bringing about a revolution in beauty and skincare. Both are known to tighten saggy skin, and boost radiance, which result in younger, more youthful looking skin.

And now, top US beauty and skincare brand Keihl’s, has put these two ingredients together to create a powerful serum, Powerful Strength Line Reducing Concentrate, and this is now available in India.

This potent anti-wrinkle serum is infused with 12.5% Vitamin C and fragmented Hyaluronic Acid that will give you best-in-market results.

Nowadays there is a no dearth of Vitamin C products in the market. So how do you know which is the best to use?

This Keihl’s product is a repeated recipient of the Cosmopolitan Beauty Award, for starters. Second, its unique blend of Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid is a must-try in the Indian market.

Buy it now for Rs 1800 for 15 ml.

How to use? According to Keihl's,

Ensure the skin is cleansed thoroughly before applying the anti-aging serum

Gently massage on the skin with fingertips

Avoid the eye area, rinse immediately in case of contact with eyes

Use during both day and night after cleansing and before moisturising

All those who have bought this product have given it rave reviews.

One user, Aish, says: I gifted this to my mom for mother’s day; she told me after a month that her fine lines and wrinkles are light now thank you for the best product ❤️

Keihl’s recommends that this serum be used with two more of their powerful products:

Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil

This night-time cleansing oil is full of lavender essential oils, evening primrose oil and squalane, to make your face look visibly radiant every morning.

Powerful Wrinkle & Pore Reducing Cream

This bestseller cream contains Copper PCA and Calcium PCA and is clinically-tested to improve elasticity of skin by 32%.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your Keihl’s stash today.

