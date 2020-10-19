This Oprah-approved cardigan has Nordstrom shoppers head over heels - here's what 3,500 reviews are saying

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Barefoot Dreams Women’s CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan has Nordstrom shoppers raving. More

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

By now, we know that if Oprah says something is good, it must be pretty darn good.

A tastemaker in her own right, the TV host, producer, actress, author and philanthropist has proven to be a good judge of quality, time and time again.

Needless to say, if a brand makes Oprah’s Favourite Things list (formally an annual segment on the The Oprah Winfrey Show), they know they’re doing something right.

Which is probably what the founders of Barefoot Dreams thought when the CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan made O’s selection of top picks.

ALSO SEE: 10 ultra-cozy Nordstrom Made buys for fall you need in your closet

“I’d live in my PJs if I could—and who says I can’t? These huggable, feathery-soft pieces have a slightly tailored silhouette, so I can wear them for Saturday errands without going schlumpadinka,” she said back in 2016.

Now a trusted provider of the softest, coziest knits in an array of elegant colours, Barefoot Dreams products seem to have only gotten better.

Nordstrom shoppers seem think so too, showing their love for the CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan by awarding it an outstanding 4.7 stars on more than 3,500 reviews.

Barefoot Dreams Women’s CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in He Pewter/Pearl More

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $116

“Almost embarrassed to say that I have worn this sweater nearly every day since receiving it,” one happy Nordstrom customer said, leaving a five-star rating.

The CozyChic Circle Cardigan’s lightweight fabric is spun from nylon and rayon from bamboo, creating a luxurious, buttery soft knit designed for all seasons.

Its ultra-fine, machine washable material is durable and presentable for wearing out or simply lounging around the house on a chilly fall day.

ALSO SEE: Nordstrom shoppers are losing it over this $49 carry-all — here's what 1,600 reviews are saying about this top-rated tote

Available in sizes two to 16 in light pewter, charcoal, and navy blue shades, it’s versatile and flattering on all different shapes and sizes.

Barefoot Dreams Women’s CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in Carbon/Black Heather More