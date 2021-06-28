'This is misinformation': Bengal governor lashes out at Mamata over 'corrupt' remarks

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling him a 'corrupt man' and asking the Centre for his removal.

'Your Governor has not been charge sheeted. There is no such document. This is misinformation. I didn't expect this from a senior politician. I have not taken stay from any Court in hawala charge sheet because there was none, said Dhankhar.

I will not be cowed down under any circumstances. I shall not be caved in come what may. I will do all I can in my command to serve the people of West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

Earlier in the day, Mamata had questioned the purpose of his recent tour of North Bengal, alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to divide the northern part of the state.

'He is a corrupt man. He was named in the chargesheet in the 1996 Hawala Jain case. Why has the central government allowed a governor like this to continue?' she told reporters at the state secretariat, without elaborating.

Banerjee said Dhankhar's visit to North Bengal was a political stunt as he only met MLAs and MPs of the BJP.

'Why did he suddenly tour North Bengal? I can sense a conspiracy to divide North Bengal,' the CM alleged.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also said she has written multiple letters to the Centre for the removal of Dhankhar.

'As per the Constitution, I will continue to meet him, talk to him. and follow all the courtesies... But, the union government should act based on my letters,' she said. (With inputs from PTI)