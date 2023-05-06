This extra-comfy neck pillow that's on sale for just $14 on Amazon is a travel must-have: 'It seriously changed my life'

Whether sitting in the backseat on a long car ride or taking a cross-country flight, there’s one travel must-have you should buy on Amazon ASAP: This napfun Neck Pillow is currently on sale for just $13.96, and it can make sleeping or resting while you’re traveling so much easier and more comfortable.

Chances are you have a travel pillow that you purchased in the airport when you were desperate. While that one is probably better than nothing, this napfun Neck Pillow is almost certainly way better. It's made from 100% pure memory foam that can properly support your head and neck, plus it has an adjustable closure at the front that allows you the customize the tightness and fit. The outer cover is soft and smooth, so you can rest your head without any itchiness or discomfort. Best of all, the napfun Neck Pillow comes with a convenient carrying case that can easily fit in a backpack or your carry-on bag.

Shoppers on Amazon have left more than 7,800 ratings for this neck pillow and give it 4.4 out of 5 stars. Many people who’ve purchased the pillow say it’s “soft and comfortable” and that it properly supports your neck.

“This pillow saved my life on my trip to Greece. I love how it can be rolled up and thrown into my backpack. It’s very comfy memory foam and the grooves in it are perfect resting for my head,” one shopper commented.

Another shopper commented, “I never found travel pillows worth the hassle but was desperate to get some sleep on a recent international flight. I decided to give this pillow a shot and it seriously changed my life.” They went on to say, “It was so comfortable, had great support, and was relatively portable. Would absolutely recommend this to anyone even considering trying out a travel pillow.”

There’s nothing like an uncomfortable road trip or flight to spoil your mood before a vacation with friends and family. Grab this popular neck pillow now while it’s on sale, and you’ll be well-rested and ready to relax and have fun when you arrive at your destination.

