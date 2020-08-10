This chic leather handbag increased 1,500% in sales this week on Amazon: Here's why shoppers love it

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
As more of us return to work and back to the regular routine of our pre-pandemic lives, shoppers are finding themselves in need of basics that can easily transition between work, home and everywhere in-between.
Timeless styles have been making headlines for their ease and versatility - not to mention the bang for your buck when you stick to pieces that can be worn for years to come. With all that in mind, it makes sense that one of Amazon’s current bestsellers is a simple, clean-lined leather bag that’s sure to stand the test of time.
What is it?
The BOSTANTEN Women's Leather Handbag is a functional shoulder bag made from genuine leather that can easily be dressed up or down depending on your mood. Included with the bag is a solid leather shoulder strap and a colourful woven strap in case you want to switch up your look for a more bohemian feel.
The bag features multiple interior and exterior pockets to keep your belongings organized, and also comes with a removable zippered pouch that fits perfectly inside the main compartment for extra privacy and security.
Available in seven different colours, the BOSTANTEN is a customer favourite that’s won rave reviews thanks to its exceptional quality.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $99
Why shoppers love it
With a 4.5 star rating from more than 1,400 customer reviews, it’s clear that this $99 Amazon bag is a proven winner. Designed with thick and durable leather that still manages to be soft, shoppers have noted that it’s a great everyday bag that rivals pricey designer versions.
“As a self professed purse-addict I own a lot of purses and this one is by far my favourite,” shared one reviewer. “Fits everything I need for the day and more, plus it’s beautiful. I plan to buy more in the future both for myself and as gifts.”
ALSO SEE: 'No sore feet with these babies': Save 20% on Amazon's top-rated walking shoes - but only for today
“Nice purse. The leather is soft. Stitching looks solid. Love the outside pockets for cell phone and keys,” added another. “The extra colourful strap is fun and might just be my permanent strap! Overall very happy.”
It appears that the only downside to this handbag is that the two shoulder straps are not adjustable, so if you’re looking for a bag that can be worn crossbody, this unfortunately isn’t the one for you.
“I bought this for myself as a treat this summer. I love the colour and two straps, [however] I’ve gotten used to having a strap that can extend for a crossbody bag. This would be an improvement on an otherwise lovely bag,” noted one reviewer.
The verdict
At just $99, this leather handbag is reasonably priced for the quality and workmanship that you receive, as well as the added bonus of an extra pouch for storing your belongings and a second interchangeable shoulder strap.
As mentioned in the reviews, the BOSTANTEN Women's Leather Handbag can only be worn at the shoulder, so depending on your preferences, you may want to pass on this trending purse.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.