This chic leather handbag increased 1,500% in sales this week on Amazon: Here's why shoppers love it

BOSTANTEN Women's Leather Handbag.

As more of us return to work and back to the regular routine of our pre-pandemic lives, shoppers are finding themselves in need of basics that can easily transition between work, home and everywhere in-between.

Timeless styles have been making headlines for their ease and versatility - not to mention the bang for your buck when you stick to pieces that can be worn for years to come. With all that in mind, it makes sense that one of Amazon’s current bestsellers is a simple, clean-lined leather bag that’s sure to stand the test of time.

What is it?

The BOSTANTEN Women's Leather Handbag is a functional shoulder bag made from genuine leather that can easily be dressed up or down depending on your mood. Included with the bag is a solid leather shoulder strap and a colourful woven strap in case you want to switch up your look for a more bohemian feel.

The bag features multiple interior and exterior pockets to keep your belongings organized, and also comes with a removable zippered pouch that fits perfectly inside the main compartment for extra privacy and security.

Available in seven different colours, the BOSTANTEN is a customer favourite that’s won rave reviews thanks to its exceptional quality.

BOSTANTEN Women's Leather Handbag.

Why shoppers love it

With a 4.5 star rating from more than 1,400 customer reviews, it’s clear that this $99 Amazon bag is a proven winner. Designed with thick and durable leather that still manages to be soft, shoppers have noted that it’s a great everyday bag that rivals pricey designer versions.

“As a self professed purse-addict I own a lot of purses and this one is by far my favourite,” shared one reviewer. “Fits everything I need for the day and more, plus it’s beautiful. I plan to buy more in the future both for myself and as gifts.”

“Nice purse. The leather is soft. Stitching looks solid. Love the outside pockets for cell phone and keys,” added another. “The extra colourful strap is fun and might just be my permanent strap! Overall very happy.”

BOSTANTEN Women's Leather Handbag.

