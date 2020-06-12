This $59 pore-minimizing serum actually works to tackle oily skin

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

CAUDALIE Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum

If you're fluent in the language of skincare, you know that you know that oily skin and dehydration should never be uttered in the same sentence. And while many skin-loving combos and regimens can help tackle these separate woes, the idea of a multi-step skincare routine doesn't resonate with me. And unless you’ve lived it, you can’t possibly understand the ever-changing struggles and discomfort of attempting to control adult acne, clogged pores and thirsty skin while layering 5+ topic formulations on your face and makeup, especially in the summertime. So sometimes, I like to start and finish my morning and nighttime (after cleansing and exfoliation) routine with one and step and one step only: serum.

Whether serum doubles as a moisturizer or not is up for debate, but my skin has benefited greatly with the recent regular and strict use of wearing only serum. Serums are made up of smaller and powerful molecules that can deeply penetrate the skin to deliver high concentrations of active ingredients, while cream formulas just sit on the surface of the skin. And because my skin changes drastically with the weather, I’ve been relying on Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum, the only serum that effectively addresses my excessive sebum production and hydrates my skin at the same time.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $59

Backed up by 60,000 “loves” and more than 800 reviews on Sephora’s website, this serum is powered by 100 per cent natural salicylic acid (an exfoliating compound) to diminish blackheads, breakouts, clogged pores and oil.

Formulated with a high concentration of salicylic acid, grape seed and organic essential oils, this formula helps to tighten and safely detoxify pores to reduce the appearance of imperfections, while rosewater works to hydrate the skin and enhance the skin’s radiance.



Not only do I wake up with clean, matte skin, but since I started using this in the morning, it has drastically reduced the oiliness on my forehead and nose throughout the day, enhancing the look and wear of my makeup.

If you asked me last year if I thought 30ml is worth this product’s high price tag, I would have never considered it. But unlike all the oil and acne-controlling serums I’ve tried in the past, this one fulfilled its promises after just one use. I can’t deny that the price is steep, but since using this product, I’ve cut back the use of blotting papers, luxurious foundations and powders.

“Two days of using this and my deepest largest pores are smaller. Significantly. NOTHING ELSE HAS EVER HAD THIS EFFECT,” raves a five-star reviewer. “I have tried everything. I'm buying a backup because I don't want to ever run out. Bless Caudalie for this miracle.”



“I recommend this serum to everyone that struggles with breakouts, skin congestion, blocked pores and texture. I have never had better skin since childhood after a bottle of this. It lasts a long time and is worth the price,” says another.



While I recommend this product to anyone dealing with summer-induced greasy skin, the only complaint I have about the Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum is that it feels tacky upon application. It doesn’t bother me so much during my morning routine, since it acts as a sticky makeup primer, but I will say its somewhat uncomfortable until it dries out at night. But if feel and consistency are the least of your worries, I swear to you that this serum will not disappoint.

