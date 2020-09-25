This $30 poncho has more than 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

View photos Ferand Hooded Crochet Poncho in Beige (Photo via Amazon) More

While Environment Canada has forecasted an extended autumn for the bulk of our country, there's no getting around the eventual snowfall and windchill that our northern nation promises.

Beyond crossing our fingers and stock-piling seasonal Keurig pods, there's not much we can do to prepare for the frigid temperatures other than pre-buying winter-friendly apparel.

Made with 100% pure acrylic yarn, this $30 Amazon poncho promises to keep you warm even in the dead of winter.

Ferand Hooded Crochet Poncho in Camel (Photo via Amazon) More

"Beautiful soft fabric, warm but lightweight. I wish I could afford to buy it in every colour they offer," writes one Amazon shopper. "Sometimes you find a garment that when you put it on it changes how you feel about yourself, this is that garment."

The Ferand hooded crochet poncho is beautifully fringed at the hem to draw the eye downwards. It's designed to have an oversized fit and makes for the perfect layering piece atop a light sweater or thermal top. Sizes range from small to large, with 10 colour options, including camel, navy blue, pastel pink and black.

Ferand Hooded Crochet Poncho in Navy (Photo via Amazon) More

"When my cape arrived, I couldn't believe how luxurious the feeling of the cape is," writes one buyer. "The color of brown is beautiful and goes perfect with other tones of brown or green, black, and many other things I look forward to pairing it with. The length is my favourite part along with the way the tassels hang perfectly. Easily will be matched with so many outfits, I look forward to seeing it with so many things."

