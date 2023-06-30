Thirty Italian Brands to Show at Miami’s Cabana Show

Italian brands are taking the U.S. market by storm this summer.

The Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with Confindustria and Confindustria Moda, the main association representing manufacturing and service companies in Italy, will be bringing 30 brands to the Cabana Show in Miami in early July as part of a nationwide intiative called Inspr Italia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from WWD

This follows the organization’s sizable presence at the Chicago Collective men’s show in February and the Los Angeles women’s market in March. After Miami, the Italian road show will move to the Dallas Men’s Market at the end of July and back to Chicago the first week in August. Both the Miami and Dallas shows, where 20 brands will participate, represent new markets for the group.

In Miami, 30 Italian brands will be presenting at the Cabana Show July 8 to 10 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Among the brands that will be exhibiting are Alibi, Amorissimo, Chiara Boni Mare, Edelvissa, Fefe’ Napoli, Ferruccio Vecchi Studio, Lido, Peninsula Swimwear and Vanni. They will be featured in a dedicated area, Pop Up Italia.

“As always, we’re dedicated to supporting our brands to ensure they are set up for success during the time they have with U.S. retailers,” said Paola Guida, head of fashion and beauty for the ITA. “Logistically this task requires an enormous amount of preparation, but it’s also equally important to us to create memorable experiences for U.S. retail buyers attending the show that convey the Italian lifestyle that everyone aspires to — no matter where they are from.”

In addition to showcasing the collections, the ITA will host workshops on fabric sustainability and Italian craftsmanship during the swimwear show.

Gianfranco di Natale, director general of Confindustria Moda, said the decision to expand the group’s presence in Miami comes as a result of the city’s rising importance in the high-end market. “After New York and Los Angeles, Miami is gaining more and more importance in the American market,” he said. “Two key factors have led Miami to occupy this position: the increasing number of luxury shops together with the fact that the city is a tourist destination all year round; for this reason many Italian and European brands, more generally, are showing interest in opening stores in Miami. When the fashion distribution panorama enlarges, many opportunities to enter the market for Italian quality products arise.”

This presence at the U.S. trade shows is part of a special Made in Italy program spearheaded by the Italian government to expand the country’s share of international trade. Inspr Italia showcases small- to medium-size Italian apparel and accessories brands. This effort included a weeklong promotional campaign in New York in May, called Italy on Madison, where more than 80 Italian brands came to town to promote the Italian lifestyle.

The U.S. market is of upmost importance to Italian fashion manufacturers, representing the largest non-European market for its products. In addition, Italy is the fourth-largest supplier of U.S. imports in the fashion sector, accounting for $13.3 billion worth of products in 2022. The top imported products included footwear, apparel and leather goods.

Story continues

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.