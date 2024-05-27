--Thirteenth NewsWatch

---

(Wildfires-BC) (Audio: 090)

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality mayor Rob Fraser says residents who were evacuated from Fort Nelson, B-C, on May 10th because of wildfire will be able to return home today.

Fraser says an evacuation order will be lifted as of 8 a-m Monday but evacuation alerts will remain in place as wildfires continue to burn near the community.

He also says conditions around the region remain extremely dry, noting officials will need to consider the potential for more fires.

Some 47-thousand people were forced from their homes. (13)

---

(Ont-UofT-Encampment)

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks were set to meet with school administrators on Sunday.

The meeting was to come before a deadline of 8 a-m Monday morning to have the encampment cleared.

The demonstrators had planned to present a counter-offer to school administrators, that included a list of demands they hoped would encourage the university to divest itself of investments in companies profiting from Israel's offensive in Gaza.

As of 10 p-m Sunday, neither U-of-T nor the protestors had provided an update. (13)

---

(Que-Drowning-Study)

A study on drowning is being publicized now in the hopes of preventing deaths this summer.

The study is set to be officially presented at the annual meeting of the Canadian Association of Paediatric Surgeons in September.

It shows that an average of one child a day ends up in Quebec emergency rooms in the summer months because of drownings or near-drownings.

Montreal Children's Hospital's Doctor Hussein Wissanji believes the data to be too important to miss a summer, which is why he says it's being released now. (13)

---

(Asia-Cyclone)

A cyclone that forced close to 800-thousand people from their homes in Bangladesh has made landfall, flooding coastal villages.

The country's meteorological department says hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after the storm.

Local media is reporting at least two people have died.

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been forecast in coastal districts of India's West Bengal state, with a one-metre storm surge expected to flood low-lying coastal areas. (13)

---

(Koreas-Tensions)

Japan says North Korea has informed it of plans to launch a satellite by early next month.

Japan's coast guard says it was told the planned launch could take place anytime between Monday and midnight on June 3rd.

The launch plan likely refers to North Korea's efforts to send its second military spy satellite into space.

This comes after South Korea's military said on Friday it had detected signs of North Korea engaging in activities believed to be preparations to launch a satellite. (13)

---

(SPORTS-CAR-Indy-500) (Audio: 105)

Josef Newgarden has become the first back-to-back winner of the Indianapolis 500 since Helio (EH'-lay-oh) Castroneves did it 22 years ago.

The win also gives Roger Penske (PEN'-skee) a record-extending 20th win in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.''

And just like last year, Newgarden stopped his Chevrolet-powered car on the track and climbed through a hole in the fence to celebrate with fans in the grandstands. (13)

---

(NewsWatch by Lisa Laporte)

The Canadian Press