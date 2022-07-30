‘Thirteen Lives’ Is Old-School Hollywood Filmmaking at Its Finest

Nick Schager
·5 min read
Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

There’s a natural inclination to call the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue a miracle when, in fact, it was a byproduct of immense ingenuity, teamwork, and professionalism. Thus, it’s a story fit for Ron Howard, whose behind-the-camera career has been marked less by flashy showmanship than by reliable and industrious competence on challenging large-scale projects. Thirteen Lives is an ideal marriage of material and artist, a based-on-true-events drama that revisits a nerve-wracking tale with equal parts suspense, poignancy, and amazement. It’s a film whose particulars needs no embellishment, and whose modesty and economy are key to its affecting impact.

Premiering in theaters July 29 (and debuting on Prime Video August 5), Thirteen Lives runs a not-inconsiderable 147 minutes and yet is defined by its narrative leanness, at least with regard to its lack of elaborate detours and time-consuming subplots. In its first few minutes, it details the decision by a northern Thailand junior association football (i.e. soccer) team to follow up a practice by visiting Tham Luang Nang Non cave. William Nicholson’s ace script delineates the personalities of more than one of those adolescent boys in mere moments, all while swiftly depicting their descent into the dark, dank lair shortly before a deluge begins filling it with water. An uncharacteristically early taste of the forthcoming monsoon season, this downpour spells what appears to be doom for the twelve kids (ages 11 to 16) and their coach, who find themselves four kilometers into the subterranean cavity, trapped by impenetrable tides.

Rebecca Hall Will Floor You in ‘Resurrection,’ a Twisted, Must-See Psychological Thriller

Once its basic setup is established, Thirteen Lives turns its attention to the panicked families of the boys—who were expecting to see them at one player’s birthday party that evening—and then overseas to two Englishmen: Richard Stanton (Viggo Mortensen) and John Volanthen (Colin Farrell), the former a retired firefighter and the latter an IT consultant with a young son. More importantly, they’re peerless cave divers. Volanthen is introduced making his initial call to Stanton, informing him that they’ve been placed on a list of possible experts by Thai authorities, and during this exchange, Stanton’s reticence and gruffness and Volanthen’s craftiness and empathy shine through. By the time they show up at Tham Luang cave in order to provide assistance—as well as have a brief, playful squabble about Volanthen’s custard crème cookies—the film has, in a few acute brushstrokes, delineated both men’s character and rapport.

Such storytelling proficiency is par for the course with Thirteen Lives, whose screenplay has not an ounce of unnecessary fat on it, and whose direction tells by showing. No sooner have Stanton and Volanthen arrived at the disaster site than they’re taking a plunge into Tham Luang cave’s depths, this despite the displeasure of the country’s Navy SEALs, whose commander bristles at the idea that interlopers are better equipped for this scenario than his men (and might even take over command of the operation). Howard dives in with his two protagonists, his camera sticking up against them as they navigate a sea of green murk and twisting, narrow passageways; his digitally overlaid maps of the cave, meanwhile, provide necessary counterbalancing lucidity. Shots from Stanton and Volanthen’s point of view, their path illuminated only by meager helmet flashlights and their tanks clanking against the surrounding rocks, potently convey the perilousness of this mission. Claustrophobics need not apply.

Simply making it to the boys, who are alive and starving in a distant grotto, is yeoman’s work that comprises the first half of Thirteen Lives. Trickier still, though, is the question of how to safely extract them. By this point, Howard has imparted the various difficulties of this endeavor, from vigorous currents and consuming darkness to the futility of pumping water out of the cave and the minimal benefit of diverting rainwater from the region’s mountainside (not that altruistic locals don’t valiantly try). Factor in impending monsoons and dwindling oxygen levels in the boy’s hollow, and the film would feel like it was excessively piling on obstacles if not for its authenticity. As it stands, even with knowledge of its outcome, Thirteen Lives thrums with mounting anxiety and dread—a testament to Howard’s you-are-there aesthetics, aided by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom’s clean and urgent cinematography and Benjamin Wallfisch’s pressing but never pushy score.

Even Stanton’s ultimate solution for rescuing the boys is a source of intense unease: enlisting the aid of diver and anesthetist Richard Harris (Joel Edgerton) to drug the trapped kids with ketamine (via multiple injections), bind their hands and legs, and literally transport their unconscious bodies out of their underground prison. That sounds insane to Harris, who instinctively scoffs at the proposal, and it feels insane as it plays out, the risks only outweighed by the inescapable reality that, without taking some drastic measure, the boys will surely die. Even at this crucial juncture, Howard shrewdly refuses to pull at the heartstrings, instead favoring close-ups of his sterling actors—both those with marquee names and those speaking in Thai—which allow them to express their characters’ alternating feelings of shock, horror, panic, resolve and stress over the crushing burden they’ve accepted.

There are no wasted gestures in Thirteen Lives, just a rigorous focus on individuals compelled to put their own lives on the line, and to come together despite their differences, in service of others. Howard never wavers in letting his actors do the emotional heavy-lifting, with Mortensen, Farrell and Edgerton leading an excellent cast that does a lot by not doing too much. We come to know these people by watching them struggle and persevere, and if some of their A-list faces occasionally remind one that this production is technically a fiction—as opposed to Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s sterling 2021 documentary on the subject, The Rescue—the illusion is largely maintained courtesy of Nicholson’s sharp, sinewy plotting and Howard’s graceful and unobtrusive stewardship. In an era of spandexed comic-book spectaculars, it’s a welcome and stirring portrait of true heroism and the best of humanity, as well as an example of something just as rare: skillful cinematic craftsmanship.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Parents facing tough conversations, decisions in wake of Hockey Canada controversies

    Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team. Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about. "For a second my brain froze and I was like, 'Oh, man, she's only 11,'" said Perrier. "I tried to explain it but there's no good wa

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Rangers agree with winger Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the