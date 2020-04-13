Coronavirus: Thirteen residents at Durham care home die after displaying symptoms

Care UK said everyone at Stanley Park Care Home in Stanley, County Durham, is “really saddened” after the latest death on Monday morning.

Thirteen residents of a care home in Durham have passed away after displaying coronavirus symptoms.

Care UK, which runs Stanley Park, said everyone at Stanley Park Care Home in County Durham, is “really saddened” after the latest death on Monday morning.

The latest victim was living in the home and had symptoms that could indicate COVID-19, though they said no test had been carried out.

Stanley Park which had its first case at the end of March, is just one of a number of homes across the UK hit badly by the coronavirus.

All care and nursing home residents are in highly vulnerable categories, owing to the resident’s age or health conditions.

Care UK’s Regional Director Karen Morrison reassured relatives of those in the home that staff have all the necessary protective gear to prevent the virus from spreading and are doing everything they can to keep residents safe.

Earlier this month, Four Seasons Health Care confirmed that thirteen people died in the space of a week after a suspected coronavirus outbreak at a care home in Glasgow. (PA)

Morrison said: “It is with great regret that I have to let you know that we have lost another resident at Stanley Park Care Home late this morning, bringing the total to 13. Everyone in the home is really saddened by this news.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of residents who have passed away over the past few days. We are all thinking of them at this difficult time and send our condolences and best wishes.

“The manager and her team at the home continue to be absolutely amazing and I cannot thank them enough.

“Despite all that has happened, they continue to deliver the very best care in a kind and professional way. ‘Their determination and commitment to support every resident, and each other, through these very challenging times is incredible.

“I’d like to reassure everyone, including relatives of those in the home, that we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe and comfortable.

“We have all the necessary PPE and we continue to use it meticulously, as we have since the first case was seen at the end of last month.”

Earlier this month, Four Seasons Health Care confirmed that thirteen people died in the space of a week after a suspected coronavirus outbreak at Burlington Court care home in Glasgow, among others dotted over the country.

Last week, Palms Row Healthcare, which runs three nursing homes in Sheffield had nearly 40 confirmed cases and eight people have died in under two weeks alone.

About half of all COVID-19 deaths appear to be happening in care homes in some European countries, according to figures gathered by UK-based academics who warned that the same effort must be put into fighting the virus in care homes as in the NHS.

Snapshot data shows that in Italy, Spain, France, Ireland and Belgium between 42%and 57% of deaths from the virus have been happening in care homes.

On Monday, care bosses claimed that hundreds of COVID-19 deaths in care homes are going unreported in an attempt to “airbrush out” the true numbers of elderly people who have died.

Care England – the leading body of care providers in England – estimates that the coronavirus death toll in care homes across the country is likely to be close to 1,000, but such deaths are not included in headline figures.

