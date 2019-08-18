Thruxton BTCC: Third win of the season for Honda driver Josh Cook

Third win of the season for Cook at Thruxton

Josh Cook bagged his third win of the British Touring Car Championship season in the second race at Thruxton as polesitter Sam Tordoff fell to 10th with a radiator issue.

BTC Racing driver Cook - a winner at Thruxton earlier in the season - started fourth but capitalised on Adam Morgan's conservative attempt to pass Tordoff into the final chicane to pull away and lead by almost two seconds at the flag.

Tordoff looked strong in the initial phase of the race, acing his launch while Dan Cammish - who started second - bogged down heavily to drop to seventh.

That allowed third-on-the-grid Morgan and Cook to gain a place at the off, with Tordoff breaking away by several car lengths despite carrying the maximum 54kg of success ballast for his race one win.

Tordoff held a 0.874s lead at the end of the opening lap, but Morgan carved 0.6s out on the next tour thanks to a huge tow down the back straight.

With the FK8 Honda Civic Type R of Cook even faster over the lap, just six tenths covered the top three.

Morgan and Cook ran side-by-side on the approach to the Club chicane as they attempted to mount a simultaneous attack on Tordoff, but fell back into their positions to start the following lap.

On the next tour Tordoff suffered a high-speed slide on the exit of Church and so lost momentum on the run to the chicane.

Morgan and Cook enjoyed the straight line advantage and ran three abreast into the braking zone.

Round 20 - Josh Cook takes the lead.



? Watch #BTCC LIVE on ITV4 now. pic.twitter.com/DjAyv9PFNy



— BTCC (@BTCC) August 18, 2019

Tordoff, struggling with the heavy ballast, was demoted two spots as a more incisive Cook beat Morgan to the race lead.

Cook was carrying 6kg less success ballast than Morgan and so was able to build a gap at around 0.4s a lap, running on to his fourth BTCC victory by 1.973s.

Morgan's much improved form kept him a comfortable second as Tordoff faded heavily late on due to a punctured radiator and overheating.

His defensive work meant he had held on to the final podium spot, while his lack of ultimate pace allowed Cook and Morgan to escape.

But as Tom Oliphant dived up the inside of the AmD Tuning car, it forced Tordoff off line. That killed his speed and allowed all of Rob Collard, a recovering Cammish, Matt Neal and Andrew Jordan through.

Neal's strong straight-line performance gave him a last-lap run at the BMW 330i M Sport of Oliphant and he carried his speed on the outside line at the chicane to run on to the final podium spot by just 0.08s.

Cammish limited the damaged from his bad start by netting fifth ahead of Collard, who was drawn on pole for the partially-reversed final race.

Jordan chipped away at team-mate Colin Turkington's points advantage with seventh, as the two WSR drivers were split by Tom Ingram.

Tordoff hung on for a top 10 position ahead of Ashley Sutton, Tom Chilton and Jason Plato - who was recovering from a penalty for starting out of position from second on the grid in race one, where he finished 17th.

Race two result

Pos Driver Team Car Laps Gap 1 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda 16 20m55.108s 2 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 16 1.973s 3 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 16 8.360s 4 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 16 8.440s 5 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 16 9.022s 6 Rob Collard Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 16 9.608s 7 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 16 10.082s 8 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 16 10.666s 9 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 16 10.823s 10 Sam Tordoff AmD Tuning Honda 16 13.823s 11 Ash Sutton BMR Racing Subaru 16 13.917s 12 Tom Chilton Motorbase Performance Ford 16 14.388s 13 Jason Plato Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 16 15.272s 14 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning Honda 16 15.782s 15 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 16 15.935s 16 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 16 19.060s 17 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda 16 19.871s 18 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 16 20.370s 19 Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen 16 22.848s 20 Daniel Rowbottom Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 16 23.483s 21 Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda 16 23.732s 22 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 16 28.647s 23 Rob Smith Excelr8 Motorsport MG 16 31.178s 24 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Infiniti 16 32.127s 25 Michael Crees Team Hard Volkswagen 16 35.956s 26 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 16 38.793s 27 Nicolas Hamilton Motorbase Performance Ford 16 40.558s 28 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG 16 43.805s 29 Senna Proctor BMR Racing Subaru 16 52.412s - Carl Boardley Team Hard Volkswagen 15 Retirement

