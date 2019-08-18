Thruxton BTCC: Third win of the season for Honda driver Josh Cook
Josh Cook bagged his third win of the British Touring Car Championship season in the second race at Thruxton as polesitter Sam Tordoff fell to 10th with a radiator issue.
BTC Racing driver Cook - a winner at Thruxton earlier in the season - started fourth but capitalised on Adam Morgan's conservative attempt to pass Tordoff into the final chicane to pull away and lead by almost two seconds at the flag.
Tordoff looked strong in the initial phase of the race, acing his launch while Dan Cammish - who started second - bogged down heavily to drop to seventh.
That allowed third-on-the-grid Morgan and Cook to gain a place at the off, with Tordoff breaking away by several car lengths despite carrying the maximum 54kg of success ballast for his race one win.
Tordoff held a 0.874s lead at the end of the opening lap, but Morgan carved 0.6s out on the next tour thanks to a huge tow down the back straight.
With the FK8 Honda Civic Type R of Cook even faster over the lap, just six tenths covered the top three.
Morgan and Cook ran side-by-side on the approach to the Club chicane as they attempted to mount a simultaneous attack on Tordoff, but fell back into their positions to start the following lap.
On the next tour Tordoff suffered a high-speed slide on the exit of Church and so lost momentum on the run to the chicane.
Morgan and Cook enjoyed the straight line advantage and ran three abreast into the braking zone.
Round 20 - Josh Cook takes the lead.
? Watch #BTCC LIVE on ITV4 now. pic.twitter.com/DjAyv9PFNy
— BTCC (@BTCC) August 18, 2019
Tordoff, struggling with the heavy ballast, was demoted two spots as a more incisive Cook beat Morgan to the race lead.
Cook was carrying 6kg less success ballast than Morgan and so was able to build a gap at around 0.4s a lap, running on to his fourth BTCC victory by 1.973s.
Morgan's much improved form kept him a comfortable second as Tordoff faded heavily late on due to a punctured radiator and overheating.
His defensive work meant he had held on to the final podium spot, while his lack of ultimate pace allowed Cook and Morgan to escape.
But as Tom Oliphant dived up the inside of the AmD Tuning car, it forced Tordoff off line. That killed his speed and allowed all of Rob Collard, a recovering Cammish, Matt Neal and Andrew Jordan through.
Neal's strong straight-line performance gave him a last-lap run at the BMW 330i M Sport of Oliphant and he carried his speed on the outside line at the chicane to run on to the final podium spot by just 0.08s.
Cammish limited the damaged from his bad start by netting fifth ahead of Collard, who was drawn on pole for the partially-reversed final race.
Jordan chipped away at team-mate Colin Turkington's points advantage with seventh, as the two WSR drivers were split by Tom Ingram.
Tordoff hung on for a top 10 position ahead of Ashley Sutton, Tom Chilton and Jason Plato - who was recovering from a penalty for starting out of position from second on the grid in race one, where he finished 17th.
Race two result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
16
20m55.108s
2
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
16
1.973s
3
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
16
8.360s
4
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
16
8.440s
5
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
16
9.022s
6
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
16
9.608s
7
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
16
10.082s
8
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
16
10.666s
9
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
16
10.823s
10
Sam Tordoff
AmD Tuning
Honda
16
13.823s
11
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
16
13.917s
12
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
16
14.388s
13
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
16
15.272s
14
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
16
15.782s
15
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
16
15.935s
16
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
16
19.060s
17
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
16
19.871s
18
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
16
20.370s
19
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
16
22.848s
20
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
16
23.483s
21
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
16
23.732s
22
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
16
28.647s
23
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
16
31.178s
24
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
16
32.127s
25
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
16
35.956s
26
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
16
38.793s
27
Nicolas Hamilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
16
40.558s
28
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
16
43.805s
29
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
16
52.412s
-
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
15
Retirement
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus