Thruxton BTCC: Third win of the season for Honda driver Josh Cook

Matt Kew
Autosport
Third win of the season for Cook at Thruxton
Josh Cook bagged his third win of the British Touring Car Championship season in the second race at Thruxton as polesitter Sam Tordoff fell to 10th with a radiator issue.

BTC Racing driver Cook - a winner at Thruxton earlier in the season - started fourth but capitalised on Adam Morgan's conservative attempt to pass Tordoff into the final chicane to pull away and lead by almost two seconds at the flag.

Tordoff looked strong in the initial phase of the race, acing his launch while Dan Cammish - who started second - bogged down heavily to drop to seventh.

That allowed third-on-the-grid Morgan and Cook to gain a place at the off, with Tordoff breaking away by several car lengths despite carrying the maximum 54kg of success ballast for his race one win.

Tordoff held a 0.874s lead at the end of the opening lap, but Morgan carved 0.6s out on the next tour thanks to a huge tow down the back straight.

With the FK8 Honda Civic Type R of Cook even faster over the lap, just six tenths covered the top three.

Morgan and Cook ran side-by-side on the approach to the Club chicane as they attempted to mount a simultaneous attack on Tordoff, but fell back into their positions to start the following lap.

On the next tour Tordoff suffered a high-speed slide on the exit of Church and so lost momentum on the run to the chicane.

Morgan and Cook enjoyed the straight line advantage and ran three abreast into the braking zone.

Tordoff, struggling with the heavy ballast, was demoted two spots as a more incisive Cook beat Morgan to the race lead.

Cook was carrying 6kg less success ballast than Morgan and so was able to build a gap at around 0.4s a lap, running on to his fourth BTCC victory by 1.973s.

Morgan's much improved form kept him a comfortable second as Tordoff faded heavily late on due to a punctured radiator and overheating.

His defensive work meant he had held on to the final podium spot, while his lack of ultimate pace allowed Cook and Morgan to escape.

But as Tom Oliphant dived up the inside of the AmD Tuning car, it forced Tordoff off line. That killed his speed and allowed all of Rob Collard, a recovering Cammish, Matt Neal and Andrew Jordan through.

Neal's strong straight-line performance gave him a last-lap run at the BMW 330i M Sport of Oliphant and he carried his speed on the outside line at the chicane to run on to the final podium spot by just 0.08s.

Cammish limited the damaged from his bad start by netting fifth ahead of Collard, who was drawn on pole for the partially-reversed final race.

Jordan chipped away at team-mate Colin Turkington's points advantage with seventh, as the two WSR drivers were split by Tom Ingram.

Tordoff hung on for a top 10 position ahead of Ashley Sutton, Tom Chilton and Jason Plato - who was recovering from a penalty for starting out of position from second on the grid in race one, where he finished 17th.

Race two result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

16

20m55.108s

2

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

16

1.973s

3

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

16

8.360s

4

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

16

8.440s

5

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

16

9.022s

6

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

16

9.608s

7

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

16

10.082s

8

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

16

10.666s

9

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

16

10.823s

10

Sam Tordoff

AmD Tuning

Honda

16

13.823s

11

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

16

13.917s

12

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

16

14.388s

13

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

16

15.272s

14

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

16

15.782s

15

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

16

15.935s

16

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

16

19.060s

17

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

16

19.871s

18

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

16

20.370s

19

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

16

22.848s

20

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

16

23.483s

21

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

16

23.732s

22

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

16

28.647s

23

Rob Smith

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

16

31.178s

24

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Infiniti

16

32.127s

25

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

16

35.956s

26

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

16

38.793s

27

Nicolas Hamilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

16

40.558s

28

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

16

43.805s

29

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

16

52.412s

-

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

15

Retirement

