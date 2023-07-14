Third "Walk"-aw Day and Fireworks

The final two dates for “Walk”-aw Days have been set as Friday, July 21st from 2:00-5:30 pm and the final date for 2023 will be Saturday, August 19th. Both days will have some added features to make them stand out in people's minds. After being forced to cancel the July 1st fireworks because of the storm that blew in, Dwane Burke, Wakaw Recreation & Community Development Manager, relayed that after learning from the fireworks contractor about his available dates, and ones that either coincided with our "Walk"-aw Days or August long weekend, July 21st was selected for the fireworks. The contractor was not available for the August long weekend, and the July 21st date is a better date for our fire services, so that’s the date.

Our August "Walk"-aw Day to be held on August 19th will have the added attraction of a “Show n’ Shine” presented by Cheryl and Ryan of Clearly Custom Autobody. “Show n’ Shines” is a drawing card for automobile aficionados and youngsters who love looking at shiny ‘cool’ cars and trucks and will be a great addition to "Walk"-aw Day. It will fill in the middle of the street quite nicely, giving the event a little added feature, and will be something simple to set up and include. It also allows another Wakaw business, namely Clearly Custom, to be involved in a form and fashion that works for them.

This will give us two of four "Walk"-aw Days on Fridays and two on Saturdays, giving a nice sample for each day. Since the town is still establishing the "Walk"-aw Day concept, Burke said, this sampling will give the town businesses and council great information to analyze and consider while not getting locked into a specific set schedule. This learning year is invaluable in determining how to best utilize "Walk"-aw Days to support and promote local business in the best form or fashion in the future. As always suggestions from the public are welcomed as it is a day meant to bring all partners in the community together.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder