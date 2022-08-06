Third Victim of Lightning Strike Near White House Identified as 29-Year-Old Brooks Lambertson

City National Bank

Brooks Lambertson of Los Angeles has been identified as the third victim of the Aug. 4 lightning strike in Washington, D.C.

LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, Aug. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The family and employer of Brooks Lambertson have identified him as the third victim of the lightning strike that occurred in Washington, D.C. the evening of Aug. 4.



Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity. His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.

Brooks was a vice president at City National Bank, managing sponsorships for the company. He was in Washington, D.C. for business.

Brooks lived in downtown Los Angeles and was an avid sports fan. Prior to joining City National, he was the manager of partnership marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration and a concentration in sports management.

About City National

With $90.9 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 74 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $80.6 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

