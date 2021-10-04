Third victim dies in brutal attack at Florida home; suspect charged

A third victim of Saturday morning's brutal attack on contractors living in a home in Davenport died of his injuries Saturday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed and another critically injured by a disgruntled co-worker early Saturday in Windsor Island Resort, less than 20 miles southwest of Orlando. The contractors, who worked for J&B Electric out of Pennsylvania, were staying together at the home while performing work for Publix Super Markets.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Saturday that Shaun Paul Runyon, 39, had an argument with his supervisor on Friday, punched the supervisor and left the job site. According to Judd, Runyon returned to the Davenport home on Saturday morning, where he and seven co-workers were staying during the contract job, armed with a knife and baseball bat.

There, Judd said, Runyon stabbed and beat several occupants of the home. Two were killed on the scene. One was beaten on the street while trying to flee but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Another victim was left in critical condition and was not expected to survive, Judd said. That person died Saturday evening.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd holds up a photo of 39-year-old Shaun Runyon was captured after a 2-hour manhunt . Runyon was wanted in the death of two possibly 3 victims who were attacked at 1687 Kona Lane in the Windsor Island Resort subdivision off Sand Mine Rd in Davenport Fl. Saturday Oct. 2 2021. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

The sheriff's office did not identify any of the victims. A man, his wife and 7-year-old daughter escaped the house unharmed.

Judd said Saturday that the sheriff's office searched the area for two hours before hearing a report that a man showed up at a Lake Wales residence covered in blood and claiming he'd been raped. The family at that residence told him to go to the hospital, which he did. Judd said officials found Runyon at the hospital, arrested him and he confessed to the killings.

Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Florida man charged with three murder counts for attacking coworkers