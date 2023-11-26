A third of UK workers work in their PJs. We’ve become a nation of slobs

Young Latin man using smartphone lying on bed at bedroom

As a little girl I loved dressing up. My mother made me swirling, beribboned dresses out of blue faux-silk and ballooning red polka dotted cotton layers. I constantly sought out and wore jewellery, and begged for years to get my ears pierced. I once even strode a catwalk in a local children’s fashion show, wearing pink corduroy.

Perhaps it’s growing older, or perhaps it’s the age we live in, but I’ve gone dramatically downhill sartorially since the age of six. Whenever possible I wear trousers with elasticated waists – leggings or other workout garb – and loose tops or sporty camisoles. When I lived in Berlin for a year, I used to attract disdainful looks for turning up at the opera on my bike wearing torn leggings and a hoodie.

Very rarely, during a day at home, either lolling or working, I do not manage to take off my pyjamas and put on clothes. And so, needing to go to the shop, I have been known – just a few times, and (almost) only in the winter when I can wear a big bulky coat over them – to go in said pyjamas. It feels subversive, a very naughty, rather unseemly mixing of the intimate domestic sphere with the grubby public one. And yet, I figure, what’s the worst that can happen? The answer is: running into anyone I know.

It turns out that I’m not alone in this outrageous slovenliness – and it seems that habits developed during Covid may be partly to blame. A survey last week found that a whopping third of workers in Britain work in their bedclothes, with one in 12 wearing PJs every single working day.

It’s sad and sobering to think this is the same society that brought Savile Row and Bond Street to the world and famous for a fine tradition of dress making. Standards have certainly slipped, but whether this is mendable or simply an irreversible facet of an informal, slapdash, post-Covid age remains to be seen.

