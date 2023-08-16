A third tropical disturbance is now being tracked in the Gulf of Mexico. What to know

A third tropical disturbance — this time in the Gulf of Mexico — is now being tracked Tuesday night by forecasters as two other systems continue marching through the Atlantic.

Here’s what the National Hurricane Center said about the trio of systems in its 8 p.m. Tuesday advisory:

Where is the disturbance in the Gulf?

An area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week, hurricane center forecaster Philippe Papin said.

It may also see slow development after it forms as it moves west, potentially nearing the western Gulf of Mexico coastline.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: low, 20%.

What about the second system?

A tropical wave is producing disorganized thunderstorms a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

It could see some gradual development during the next several days as it moves west-northwest or northwest between 10 and 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic through the weekend.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 10%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: low, 30%.

What about the third?

Another tropical wave is off the west coast of Africa and producing large showers and thunderstorms..

Some slow development of this system is possible late this week or over the weekend while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

“Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by early next week,” Papin wrote.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: low, 30%.

Will they affect Florida?

It’s too early to tell whether the three systems will have any impact.