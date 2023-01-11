Third time’s a charm for Carlos Correa who agrees to deal with Twins… or is it? I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

After contract offers with both the Giants and Mets failed to be finalized, shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to terms with a third team this offseason… the Minnesota Twins!

Correa played for the Twins last year and reportedly agreed to the lowest offer yet, pending a physical examination, which is where everything went wrong for him with both the Giants and Mets

Plus, the Arizona Cardinals surprised retiring defensive end J.J. Watt with a moving video tribute that got the waterworks flowing!