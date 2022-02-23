Third time’s a charm! Charlotte’s Greg Collier named James Beard Awards semifinalist

Twice-nominated James Beard Foundation semifinalist Greg Collier gets to add another notch to his belt — the Charlotte chef has been named a semifinalist for the third time by the prestigious award group.

Greg and Subrina Collier are Charlotte’s power couple behind Bayhaven Restaurant Group, which owns Leah & Louise and Uptown Yolk, and is opening four new restaurants at Camp North End. Collier was featured in CharlotteFive’s The Skillet, and the couple recently appeared live on Good Morning America.

The news was first reported by Unpretentious Palate. Editor Kristen Wile explains why a new James Beard Awards structure could benefit Charlotte chefs.

Collier was nominated in 2020 for Best Chef: Southeast for his work with Uptown Yolk and in 2019 as Best Chef: Southeast at the now-closed Loft & Cellar.

Finalists will be announced in mid-March and winners will be named in June at a ceremony in Chicago. Other local nominees have included Joe Kindred of Kindred and milkbread in Davidson.

In 2019, Paul Verica’s The Stanley was nominated in the Best New Restaurant category. Verica was also a semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast in 2016.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit that hosts annual awards to recognize culinary professionals throughout the United States. The awards honor chefs, restaurateurs, authors and journalists.