Third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh cancelled after mosque shootings

The upcoming third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been called off after mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

Members of the Bangladesh cricket team, currently on tour in New Zealand, said on social media that they had nearly been caught up in the tragedy.

Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019

Tamim Iqbal tweeted: “Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers”, while Mushfiqur Rahim said: “Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque…we r extremely lucky…never want to see this things happen again….pray for us”.

The Bangladesh team said that all players in Christchurch were safely back in their hotel.

All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city. The Bangladesh Cricket Board is in constant contact with the players and team management.#ChristchurchMosqueAttackpic.twitter.com/TTpIFxLp05 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe. — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 15, 2019

On Twitter, the Black Caps confirmed the match at the Hagley Oval, due to begin on Saturday, had been cancelled in light of the events.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe,” the team said.

New Zealand Police said there had been “multiple fatalities” in the shootings and that three men and one woman had been taken into custody.