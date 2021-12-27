Third teenage girl dies in suspected DUI crash into San Joaquin River

Another teenage girl has died as the result of a suspected DUI crash into the San Joaquin River that already had claimed the lives of two others near Lathrop last week, according to the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office.

The three girls were passengers in a Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old boy on the evening of Dec. 23, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Honda was traveling west on Dos Reis Road at a high speed and the driver didn’t stop when the road ended at the river. The car went over a raised levee and through a fence, overturning and landing on its roof in the river.

Two of the girls died at a the scene and the other girl died the next day.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as Giselle Herrera, 16, Aliya Lopez, 17, and Macie Gines, 16. The CHP reported all three girls were from Manteca, but the Medical Examiner’s Office said Herrera was from Lodi.

The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old boy, was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. A press release at the time of the crash said he was arrested, but a public information officer said on Monday he didn’t know whether the boy was booked or what, if anything, he had been charged with.

GoFundMe pages were set up to help cover funeral expenses for all three victims.

The fundraiser for Herrera describes her as an “outgoing, cheerful, amazing, family oriented, beautiful soul.”

The fundraiser for Lopez said she had a passion for basketball and “absolutely loved spending quality time with her family.” The page includes multiple pictures of Lopez with her family and says she has eight siblings.

The fundraiser for Gines didn’t provide details about her but had raised more than $12,000 as of Monday morning.

A GoFundMe page for Giselle Herrera