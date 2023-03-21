Third Tarrant County taxing entity votes to recall Tarrant Appraisal District board chair

The Mansfield City Council became the third taxing entity to recall the Tarrant Appraisal District board chair.

The council on Monday voted unanimously to recall Kathryn Wilemon a month after Keller City Council initiated the recall process on Feb. 21. Tarrant County commissioners voted to recall Wilemon on March 7.

Council member Casey Lewis explained his support for the recall: “On this city council, we have lowered property taxes twice now in the last several years. We’ve increased our homestead exemption. We hear the calls for property tax relief from our residents. We are one half of that equation. The appraisal is the second half. our residents do deserve the right to have accountability and transparency within TAD and great customer service.”

Chief Appraisal Jeff Law attended the Mansfield meeting and spoke during public comment. He said he intends to visit more taxing entities and was open to suggestions about increasing transparency at the agency.

He touted the wealth of information available on the agency’s website, including downloadable appraisal data, as well as the agency’s increased Google business rating from 1.7 to 3.1 stars.

The Tarrant County commissioners also certified its recall vote at its Tuesday meeting.

Both votes follow a decision by the TAD board to rescind its acceptance of Wilemon’s resignation and proceed forward with the recall process. The board made that decision under threat of lawsuits from Keller and Tarrant County.