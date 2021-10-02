Third suspect arrested in fatal Craftsman Drive shooting, Raleigh police say

A third suspect connected to a Raleigh shooting on September 24 has been arrested.

The Raleigh Police Department said 31-year-old Destin Lamar Dickerson was charged with murder in the death of Jose Luis Hernandez-Gutierrez. Dickerson was taken into custody in Roanoke, Virginia, with the help of the Roanoke Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, according to RPD.

Hernandez-Gutierrez, 46, was shot about 5 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the 4400 block of Craftsman Drive. He later died from his injuries.

One of three suspects, Jordan Delacey Andrews, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with murder. Andrews was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

A second suspect, Jacob Darran Quincy-Gurley, 29, was arrested the next day. He was also charged with murder and taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.