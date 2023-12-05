Third contestant voted off I’m a Celebrity 2023

The third contestant has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2023, days after Frankie Dettori and Nella Rose became the first stars to leave the jungle.

This year’s campmates started being voted offthe 2023 series on Sunday (3 December), with just one week to go until the final.

On the latest episode, it was revealed that First Dates star Fred Sirieix would be going home, after finding themselves in the bottom two with ex-EastEnders actor Danielle Harold.

“I’ve loved living in the moment and not thinking about what’s happening next,” he said of his time in the jungle. He said he found jungle life “easy’ as he “prepared” himself “mentally” for the challenges.

Addressing a VT that showed him repeatedly complaining about Josie Gibson’s cooking, Sirieix said: “She doesn’t know what she does in the kitchen. There’s a lot at stake with the food.”

When asked if he’s changed his views on controversial politician Nigel Farage, Sirieix told Ant and Dec that, while they could “work together” in camp, “there is a side of Nigel Farage that I can’t connect with and will never connect with.”

The maître d’ joined both Dettori and Rose in saying he would like Sam Thompson to win the series.

The remaining celebrities are expected to be voted out nightly until Sunday (10 December), although there might be an unexpected reprieve from the evictions.

This is due to the fact that, last week, Grace Dent left the show on medical grounds, with Jamie Lynn Spears following days later. Typically, there are three celebrities left standing for the finale, but as things stand, there will be just two.

Speaking following her elimination, YouTube star Rose says she signed up to the reality show to “face my fears”, calling the eight trials she had to endure “really scary”.

She was then shown a VT, which depicted her respective clashes with Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage.

When asked about those encounters, Rose, who is also a TV host, said: “I’m not usually put in situations where i’m around people that don’t have the same kind of walk of life as me, so when I hear they have different mindsets and I hear them, I’m shocked. So I automatically have to say something because, to me, it’s kind of shocking sometimes. But yeah, it is what it is.”

Rose butted heads with Farage over the issue of cultural appropriation.

When the former Ukip leader bemoaned the idea that a white person could be “cancelled” if they “did a Black accent”, Rose calmly replied: “It depends on the context. You can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume.”

‘I’m a Celebrity’ hosts Ant and Dec (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Rose, who at the time said she was “saddened and disappointed” by his comment, delivered her verdict on Farage in her post-exit interview, telling Ant and Dec: “I think he’s an amazing person until he speaks about what he really believes in and it’s like ‘Oh no, you’re a cool guy, but why do you think like that?’ it’s a really sticky one.”

The campmate also addressed her divisive clash with Sirieix, which saw her grow offended by a seemingly innocuous comment that saw the First Dates star say he was “old enough to be [her] father”.

Rose, like Dettori the previous night, said she would like Sam Thompson to win the show.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.