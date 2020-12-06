Third resident at Extendicare Parkside dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A third resident who tested positive for COVID-19 at Extendicare Parkside in Regina has died.

"We are saddened to confirm that three residents who had previously tested positive have passed away," said an Extendicare spokesperson in an email. "We have been in touch with their families to offer our heartfelt condolences."

A statement sent to the media indicates staff are working to keep residents safe, as additional cleaning measures have been introduced at the facility.

Twenty-five residents who tested negative have been transported from Extendicare Parkside to the Regina Pioneer Village Long Term Care Home for safety reasons.

"This transition will result in better protection for all residents at Extendicare Parkside and enable staff to provide an increased level of more targeted care to all residents remaining in the home," said the statement.

"We have also enhanced the capability of the medical team serving on-site to provide additional support to our residents."

The statement indicated Extendicare is putting "every available resource" into supporting its residents and clearing the home of COVID-19 as "quickly as possible."

"We deeply appreciate the support we are receiving from the SHA [Saskatchewan Health Authority] and Public Health during this difficult time," the statement explained.

CBC requested an interview with Extendicare Parkside Administrator Dan Shiplack to get an update on the situation, but the request was declined.

As of Friday, a total of 90 residents at the home had tested positive for COVID-19 alongside 45 staff members.

An outbreak was originally declared at the facility on Nov. 20.