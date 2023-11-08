When is the third Republican candidate debate? Start time and how to watch

The first debate in Milwaukee - JONATHAN ERNST

The Republican presidential hopefuls are set to go head-to-head again next month on the debate stage for a third time in Florida.

It comes after Mike Pence became the first major candidate to drop out of the race, leaving Nikki Haley and RonDeSantis as the two main challengers to Donald Trump.

At the first second debate in October, Nikki Haley cemented herself as a potential challenger to the former president, who was accused of being “missing in action” for refusing to take part in the event.

Mr Trump has refused to back down over his refusal to attend, having hosted rival speeches and interviews at the same time as the last two debates in a bid to sway audience attention.

When is the third Republican debate?

The debate will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on Nov 8 at 8pm ET.

That is Nov 9, 12am GMT for UK viewers.

Florida, previously considered a battleground state, has recently flipped to a Republican stronghold under the governorship of candidate Mr DeSantis, who was re-elected in 2022 by a strong margin.

The governor will likely feel emboldened debating on his home territory.

Where to watch the debate

NBC News is hosting the first debate, and viewers can watch it on all NBC News platforms, including TV, streaming and digital platforms.

Who is attending?

Under new RNC guidelines, candidates must register at least 4 per cent in two national polls or in one national poll and one early-state poll.

They also need at least 70,000 unique donors, 200 of which must come from 20 or more states each.

There are five candidates still in the race who have met the guidelines: Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and Chris Christie.

Mike Pence has dropped out of the race since the last debate, and Doug Burgum did not qualify under the new rules.

Although he easily meets the qualifications, Donald Trump maintains that he will not be attending any of the debates.

A condition of participating in the RNC debates is that each candidate signs a pledge certifying that they will support the eventual Republican nominee.

What is Trump doing instead?

Mr Trump has announced that he will hold a rally in Hialeah, South Florida an hour before the state of the debate, in an apparent bid to compete with the event.

In August Mr Trump said he would not be attending any of the primary debates. “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I will therefore not be doing the debates.”

During the last debate, Mr Trump skipped the event deliver a speech in front of union workers in Detroit. When the first debate took place Mr Trump released a pre-recorded interview with conservative commentator and former Fox anchor Tucker Carlson.

What issues will the candidates be quizzed on?

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, are set to co-host the debate, along with Hugh Hewitt, host of The Hugh Hewitt Show on Salem Radio Network.

Its not clear exactly what questions will be asked, but foreign policy could be a pressing topic given the latest developments in Israel.

Abortion may also be high on the agenda after Democrats won a string of elections on Tuesday night backing abortion rights.