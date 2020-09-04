This will be my third recession. Do I feel any better prepared?

Recently I found myself binge-watching Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA. Those first episodes are pre-2008, so often a very ordinary person will casually tell Gordon, “I’m in $1m of debt, chef” – a reminder of irresponsible lenders and the economic chaos that was just around the corner.

I was on season four when the news alert came in: we’re in another recession, the deepest yet. This will be my third. I don’t remember the first one (1990-91) because I was a baby hurling bowls of mush (a fair response to a recession, if you ask me).

But I remember the second. I was at university, an optimist who believed that education would be my ticket out of poverty. I watched as pundits discussed the “credit crunch”, which sounded delicious served with milk at breakfast.

Later, at the careers fair, they warned us it would be hard to find work, but nothing could prepare me for how bad it would be. Peers whose parents had money and connections forged ahead. For the rest of us, jobs became more precarious, salaries stagnated, living costs rose. The unfairness of it all burned. I felt I’d been scammed.

Sometimes I’d lie in my small flat-share bed, wondering if there was a solution. And then it would be 8am and time for work.

History repeats itself. I learn this better each day. Having been through it once, I should feel better prepared; but nothing can ready you for the whims of people in chambers and skyscrapers who somehow always emerge unscathed.

So instead I imagine Gordon Ramsay towering over BoJo in his chef’s whites, screaming: “Look at the world you’re leaving to the future! This place stinks!” And I brace myself for what’s to come.