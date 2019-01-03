Third-ranked Caroline Wozniacki stunned by world No. 152

Caroline Wozniacki's preparations for her Australian Open defense hit a stumbling block Thursday with a shocking loss to Bianca Andreescu in the second round of the Auckland Open.

The top-seeded Wozniacki coasted past Laura Siegemund in her opening match in New Zealand but went down 6-4, 6-4 to Andreescu, a Canadian teen who is ranked 149 places below the world No. 3.

Wozniacki tied the opening set at 4 when she converted her sixth break point of the game, but she was unable to consolidate it as Andreescu moved in front.

The 18-year-old was pegged back by Wozniacki after an early break in the second and had a medical timeout for a back problem before edging ahead in game nine and closing out a win that sent her into the quarterfinals.

"I'm honestly really excited just being here!"@BAndreescu_ is having a good week at @asb_classic! pic.twitter.com/zbVRkdVeEI — WTA (@WTA) January 3, 2019

Andreescu will meet Venus Williams after the seven-time major winner overcame Lauren Davis, 6-4, 6-3, while Amanda Anisimova will meet Viktoria Kuzmova after they beat Barbora Strycova and Sofia Kenin, respectively.

Naomi Osaka ended a two-match losing streak against Anastasija Sevastova, but she needed three sets to beat the Latvian at the Brisbane International.

Osaka, the 2018 U.S. Open champion, failed to engineer a break point in the opening set but took six games in succession in the second before completing a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win.

"This match was really important because I think that I can handle power players pretty well. But for me it was always harder to hit against people like her because I don't really know what's coming next," Osaka said.

"I feel like right now I'm really confident in myself, and I feel like the off-season training that I've been doing is really paying off. And I'm not sure if I would have had the same feeling six months ago."

Next up for Osaka is a semifinal against Lesia Tsurenko, who defeated Anett Kontaveit, 7-5, 6-3.

Rain meant no matches were completed at the Shenzhen Open, with Veronika Kudermetova a set up against Vera Zvonareva and Sorana Cirstea 2-0 ahead in the first set of her clash with Alison Riske before play was suspended.