Third ‘A Quiet Place’ Movie Dated for 2023
After a strong weekend opening for “A Quiet Place 2,” Paramount has dated a third entry in the horror franchise for March 31, 2023.
“Mud” director David Nichols will take over from John Krasinki as helmer, with a story based on an idea by Krasinski.
More from Variety
China Box Office: 'F9' Stays Ahead With Slower Second Lap, Outpaces 'Quiet Place'
Box Office: 'A Quiet Place II' Promises Biggest Pandemic-Era Debut With Over $57 Million
Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski are producing, with Allyson Seeger executive producing.
Nichols won the Cannes Critics Week prize for his 2011 sci-fi movie “Take Shelter,” which premiered at Sundance. His 2016 sci-fi thriller “Midnight Special” was the story of a father on the run with his son, who has special powers and is being pursued by the government and a secretive cult.
Starring Krasinski, Emily Blunt and Millicent Simonds, “A Quiet Place 2” grossed a healthy $58 million over the Memorial Day weekend in the first real test of post-pandemic moviegoing. Ticket sales for the second weekend are expected to be in the upwards of $20 million.
Along with “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “A Quiet Place 2” should be able to cross $100 million at the domestic box office, which no films have been able to achieve during the pandemic-enforced theater shutdowns.
The first “Quiet Place” movie, which was budgeted at just $17 million, became a sensation when it opened to the highest weekend gross ever for a horror movie and went on to make $340 million worldwide.
Best of Variety
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.