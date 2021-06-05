Third ‘A Quiet Place’ Movie Dated for 2023

After a strong weekend opening for “A Quiet Place 2,” Paramount has dated a third entry in the horror franchise for March 31, 2023.

“Mud” director David Nichols will take over from John Krasinki as helmer, with a story based on an idea by Krasinski.

More from Variety

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski are producing, with Allyson Seeger executive producing.

Nichols won the Cannes Critics Week prize for his 2011 sci-fi movie “Take Shelter,” which premiered at Sundance. His 2016 sci-fi thriller “Midnight Special” was the story of a father on the run with his son, who has special powers and is being pursued by the government and a secretive cult.

Starring Krasinski, Emily Blunt and Millicent Simonds, “A Quiet Place 2” grossed a healthy $58 million over the Memorial Day weekend in the first real test of post-pandemic moviegoing. Ticket sales for the second weekend are expected to be in the upwards of $20 million.

Along with “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “A Quiet Place 2” should be able to cross $100 million at the domestic box office, which no films have been able to achieve during the pandemic-enforced theater shutdowns.

The first “Quiet Place” movie, which was budgeted at just $17 million, became a sensation when it opened to the highest weekend gross ever for a horror movie and went on to make $340 million worldwide.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.