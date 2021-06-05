Third ‘Quiet Place’ Film Gets 2023 Release Date

Paramount Pictures has dated an untitled “A Quiet Place” film for March 31, 2023, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Last year, it was announced that Jeff Nichols would write and direct a third installment in the franchise, based on an original idea by John Krasinski. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski through his Sunday Night banner with partner, Allyson Seeger. Seeger will also serve as executive producer.

The original 2018 “A Quiet Place” was co-written and directed by Krasinski and starred the actor and Emily Blunt. It had its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival and grossed almost $340 million at the global box office, breaking the record for the biggest opening weekend ever for an original horror movie.

The second film, also written and directed by Krasinski, was just released last month and has already grossed $93 million globally. It was scheduled to open March 20 but was postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first film received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%, while its sequel scored 90%.

Nichols’ most recent credit is “Loving,” which earned an Oscar nomination for star Ruth Negga. His other credits include “Midnight Special,” “Take Shelter” and “Mud.” He is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

