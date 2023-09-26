Third “PAW Patrol” Movie with an 'Epic New Adventure' Announced Ahead of Second Film's Release

'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' is in theaters Friday

Paramount Pictures

These cartoon pups have more missions ahead.

On Tuesday, Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures announced that a third PAW Patrol movie is officially in the works for a 2026 release. Cal Brunker will return to direct.

The sequel news comes days before PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie debuts in theaters this Friday, a followup to the first theatrical film in 2021.

The movies are based on the popular children's series, now in its 10th season on Nickelodeon after premiering in 2013. It airs in over 160 countries in 30 different languages.

PAW Patrol follows a boy named Ryder and his team of brave pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye — who protect Adventure Bay.

Related: Over 200 Pets Set Record for 'Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening' at PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie in L.A.

Paramount Pictures

"PAW Patrol has entertained generations of preschoolers while subtly teaching them the value of community, inclusiveness and teamwork,” Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's president, said in a statement.

"On the cusp of the premiere of our second, super-powered film, the universal love for our pups is stronger than ever. We’re thrilled to announce a third feature film, expanding the PAW Patrol universe further with an epic new adventure," added Dodge. "Featuring action-packed missions and exploring new terrains, this movie will be larger-than-life and once again show how small paws can make big prints."

Paramount Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said, “PAW Patrol remains in a class of its own as a beloved and recognizable cultural touchstone for kids and families everywhere."

"Alongside our partners at Spin Master, we are so excited to continue to bring these pups’ big screen adventures to PAW Patrol’s legion of fans around the world," added Naito.

Story continues

The second film's star-studded voice cast includes Kristen Bell, James Marsden, Mckenna Grace, Marsai Martin, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Rel Howery, Serena Williams, Chris Rock and Kim Kardashian. Two of Kardashian's kids, North and Saint West, have cameos in the animated movie.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is in theaters Friday.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.