Third Party Testing Validates Vivakor's Kuwait Remediation Operations

Reduction in Total Hydrocarbon Contamination to 0.2% Versus Required 0.5%

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK), a clean technology and asset acquisition company announces it has received third party testing results from its initial oil remediation operations in Kuwait. Results indicate that Vivakor's Remediation Processing Center Technology has reduced the Total Hydrocarbon Contamination (THC) from over 200,000 Parts Per Million (PPM) or 20% to 2100 PPM or to 0.2%. The required PPM are to be less than 5000 or 0.5%. The oil sludge remediation is part of the overall clean up of Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion some 25 years ago, and is an ongoing United Nations sanctioned clean up effort.

"We are very pleased with the results from Kuwait, as they are consistent with the results that we have forecast for this project. The pre-processed material for this set of testing was over 20% Total Hydrocarbon Contamination and our revolutionary clean technology was able to reduce that to .2%. This is an incredible achievement, and first of its kind in the region. We see a huge opportunity for the Company's technology in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region of the world, where there are literally millions of metric tons of hydrocarbon contaminated material to be processed. Our technology has the potential to be applied to all materials where the hydrocarbon content is more than 7% and as high as 40%. This also can eliminate the need for landfills from hydrocarbon waste making the region one of the most progressive on environmental clean up in the world," stated Vivakor Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) provides clean technology solutions in remediation, waste oil to energy and critical natural resource delivery. Our focus on socially responsible technologies aim to prove profitable for investors and deliver a positive impact to the world. These holdings are proprietary and largely disruptive intellectual properties centered principally on revenue producing projects across the globe. The corporate mission is to acquire or develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and technologies that increase the value and longevity of our natural resources while improving our environment. Our primary objective is to deliver the strongest industry model while providing solid returns to our valued shareholders and partners. We carry forward lessons learned and further refine our technologies which enhances our capability to leverage assets from our projects across the globe.

Story continues

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

p949-281-2606

info@vivakor.com

SOURCE: Vivakor, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583169/Third-Party-Testing-Validates-Vivakors-Kuwait-Remediation-Operations



