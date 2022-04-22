Who is the third-party gubernatorial hopeful who kicked off his campaign in Fresno?

Juan Esparza Loera
·4 min read

Luis J. Rodríguez – the high school dropout turned gang member turned best-selling author turned poet laureate of Los Ángeles – sees a path to victory in the 2022 gubernatorial race, eight years after he finished sixth in the gubernatorial primary.

This time, he figures with most major Republicans on the sidelines, he can sneak into the general election against Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom. His 66,872 votes as the Green Party candidate was the most by a third-party hopeful.

“I’m running with the Green Party, but I’m also being helped by the Peace and Freedom Party as well as the Justice Party,” said the 68-year-old native of El Paso, Texas during an April 16 campaign kickoff at Holmes Playground.

He is among four statewide candidates who are part of the Left Unity Slate.

“It’s a bit of history because these parties hardly ever work together. That’s important for me because we are uniting all the progressives we can get, including some from the Democratic Party,” he said.

“This is not politics as usual. This is politics with soul, politics with depth.”

The wife of gubernatorial candidate Luis J. Rodr&#xed;guez, Trini, said &#x00201c;when we speak, somebody needs to hear us.&#x00201d;
The wife of gubernatorial candidate Luis J. Rodríguez, Trini, said “when we speak, somebody needs to hear us.”

First, he will have to raise $1 million for his campaign (not difficult, he said, if he gets $1 from 1 million Californians), and register 1 million voters. He won’t take corporate contributions.

Rodríguez selected Fresno to launch his ‘Imagine a New California … Then Let’s Build It’ gubernatorial campaign because of its high poverty rate and high level of homelessness.

His platform includes addressing the homeless problem, environmental justice, and universal health care.

“There are many issues that the state is not addressing,” said Rodríguez during a brief interview in Spanish before the rally. “For example, we still have homeless. This is something that shouldn’t happen here with all the riches we have.

“That doesn’t work for me, it doesn’t work that there is so much poverty.”

He compares the San Joaquín Valley to “the Deep South” because of the economic negatives.

Rodríguez said those issues shouldn’t be addressed time and time again by political leaders without lasting solutions.

“We need a dynamic shift in how we think, act, and govern,” said Rodríguez, author of the 1993 memoir ‘Always Running, La Vida Loca, Gang Days in L.A.’ that has sold half a million copies.

Small turnout doesn’t faze him

Rodríguez was accompanied by his wife, Trini, and son, Ramiro, at the Fresno rally where about 30 people showed up, including members of the Aztec dance group Yoztaltepetl.

In a 10-minute talk, Rodríguez lashed out at the two major political parties, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and a system he claims is stacked against ordinary people.

He said Newsom “betrayed” farmworkers by vetoing legislation that would have allowed them to use vote-by-mail in union certification elections.

Educator and Brown Beret member Ralph Avit&#xed;a served as emcee for the rally on April 16, 2022 in Fresno.
Educator and Brown Beret member Ralph Avitía served as emcee for the rally on April 16, 2022 in Fresno.

“We’re being betrayed by people who should know better. They are part of the system, and the system is the problem,” said Rodríguez.

The two major political parties, he said, “are corporate-run.”

“It’s not just about institutions. The whole system is sick,” said Rodríguez. “In order for us to heal the wounds in our society, we have to heal the terrible cancer that has eaten at us. It’s a cancer that says profit is more important.”

In his campaign site, Rodríguez said “it’s time to stop hacking at the branches and get to the root. It’s time to align resources to meet people’s needs and end poverty.”

Rodríguez – who was also on the Justice Party presidential ticket as former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson’s vice presidential mate – supports single-payer universal healthcare, the Green New Deal, safe housing, livable wages, universal basic income, free education, and, mental health/addiction treatment on demand.

Rodríguez touts his background

The San Fernando Valley resident points to his background as proof that he understands the struggles of ordinary people.

“From a troubled teen to an organizer for deep social change, I’ve prepared a lifetime for this challenge,” he states on his website.

He joined a gang in East L.A., got addicted to drugs, landed in jail and got involved in the Chicano Movement.

“I left that life behind because of the Chicano Movement,” he explained in Spanish. “I left because I got an idea that we all have to improve the community instead of destroying it.”

Aztec dance troupe Yoztaltepetl performed at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Luis J. Rodr&#xed;guez.
Aztec dance troupe Yoztaltepetl performed at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Luis J. Rodríguez.

Rodríguez finished high school. He worked at a refinery, then in construction before eventually becoming a newspaper reporter. A poet, he has also written 16 books.

With his wife, he founded Tía Chucha’s Centro Cultural and later bought Tía Chucha Press.

“For me, political expression is very important for the community,” he said. “We do not have much power in that expression, but for me it is something that we have to put more time, more effort.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold, who won landmark legal battle to compete in Tokyo, hangs up her gloves

    Two-time Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold confirmed on Wednesday she would be leaving the ring. The 34-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native said before the Tokyo Olympic she planned to retire afterward. Now, it's official. "As an athlete I was always so focused on the next big event that many times I didn't even realize how big some of my accomplishments were," Bujold, the 11-time national champion, wrote in a Twitter post. "Now that I am starting to think beyond the boxing ring I am actually abl

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

    Sometimes in the NBA playoffs, star power trumps all.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Marc-Andre Fleury plans on returning for at least one more season

    Marc-Andre Fleury still has more left in him.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames clinched first place in the Pacific Division on Thursday with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. It's the Flames' eighth division title in franchise history, but just the third in the last 27 years. Noah Hanifin and Andrew Mangiapane, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (48-20-10), which is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. The Flames now wait to see who fi