Third Olympic title an 'amazing honour' for Kipyegon

Faith Kipyegon set an Olympic record 3:51.29 as she won the women's 1500m at Paris 2024 [Getty Images]

Faith Kipyegon said it was an “amazing honour” to set a new Olympic record as she won a third successive women’s 1500m title at the Games.

The Kenyan’s remarkable feat came after team-mate Emmanuel Wanyonyi triumphed in the men’s 800m final on a medal-laden day for Africa.

Ahmed Elgendy registered a world record score in the men’s modern pentathlon to secure Egypt’s first gold at Paris 2024, while Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola put in a dominant display in the men’s marathon.

Kipyegon added 1500m gold to her dramatic silver medal in the 5000m on Monday – a race which had seen the 30-year-old disqualified for obstruction but later reinstated after an appeal.

“It's a big, big achievement,” she said.

“I was really looking forward to defending my title. I had a dream, I completed it.

"I managed to make history, to win the gold medal in the 1500. It was my key target. I'm so, so grateful."

Wanyonyi, meanwhile, clocked the third-fastest 800m of all time to cross the line in one minute 41.19 seconds – but only beat Canada’s Marco Arop by 0.01 seconds.

Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati took bronze, while Ronald Kwemoi secured silver in the men’s 5,000m behind Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Newly-crowned 200m champion Letsile Tebogo helped Botswana to silver and a new African record in the men’s 4x400m relay and South Africa’s Jo-An van Dyk finished second in the women’s javelin.

Gold and silver for Egypt

Ahmed Elgendy scored a world record 1,555 points to become the first Egyptian to win the men's modern pentathlon [Getty Images]

Away from the Stade de France, modern pentathlete Elgendy managed to upgrade his silver medal from Tokyo 2020.

The 24-year-old, whose performances in the final earned him a 17-second head start in the last event, the laser run, said he was happy to top the podium following a testing three years since competing in Japan.

“It means a lot because the last three years that I’ve been competing, I’ve had a lot of struggles and many physical and mental problems with injuries and pain,” he said.

“It’s the only gold medal (for Egypt) in this Olympic Games. I’m so proud to get this medal.”

Earlier on Saturday Egyptian weightlifter Sara Ahmed claimed silver in the women’s 81kg category.

Ahmed, the former world champion in the 76kg weight class who was a flag bearer at the opening ceremony, lifted an impressive 151kg in her second attempt of the clean and jerk to finish with a total of 268kg.

"I wanted to get the gold, but I'm very happy and satisfied that I got the silver,” the 26-year-old said.

“In the future, this experience will make me better and take me to the top.”

Elsewhere, Ivorian taekwondo athlete Cheick Sallah Cisse picked up bronze in the men’s +80kg division.