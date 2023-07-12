Third of London businesses say Ulez expansion will have negative impact on workers

Demonstrators in central London protest against the Ulez expansion plans - Toby Melville/Reuters

A third of London businesses are worried that the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) expansion will negatively impact their employees, research shows.

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), which represents tens of thousands of businesses in the capital, surveyed members on what they thought the impact of the new charge on business and employees would be, with 33 per cent expressing fears that workers will be hit.

The survey found that this feeling was particularly strong in outer London – the area that will come under the new charging zones – with 39 per cent of businesses believing it could be detrimental to their workforce. This was compared to 29 per cent of business in inner London, which is already covered by the Ulez charge.

The figures come just over a month before Ulez is set to be expanded to cover all of London’s 32 boroughs on Aug 29.

When the charge comes in, vehicles that do not comply with European emissions standards will be charged £12.50 for every day that they drive them.

This generally means that any petrol car registered after 2005, or any diesel car registered after September 2015, will be likely to be compliant.

The survey showed that 47 per cent of London businesses thought the expansion would have no impact on employees, while 15 per cent thought it would be positive for employees.

The LCCI survey also found that 40 per cent of outer London businesses thought it would have a negative impact on business costs, while 37 per cent believed it would be negative for the volume of trade.

A number of major employers and unions have raised concerns about the expansion and how it might hurt workers.

In February, John Holland-Kaye, the Heathrow chief executive, urged Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, to delay the Ulez expansion. He said 10,000 staff members would be affected by it, with half ineligible for any support through scrappage schemes.

Earlier this year, both Unite and the GMB called for a Ulez rethink, with Warren Kenny, the GMB London regional secretary, saying it fixed one problem while creating another for workers in the cost of livng crisis.

Alongside the survey, the LCCI has written to Seb Dance, the Deputy Mayor for Transport, to urge him to bring in a grace period for small businesses that have ordered compliant vehicles but have not received them yet. This type of exemption already exists for small businesses that have ordered but not received vehicles.

Richard Burge, the chief executive officer at the LCCI, said: “Our members have expressed concerns that their employees might be unfairly penalised if they bought a Ulez-compliant vehicle that was not delivered in time for the Ulez extension to outer London.

“London’s workers deserve the same consideration as London’s businesses, and for this grace period to apply to them as well so that every Londoner can work together to improve the air quality across our capital.”

A spokesman for Mr Khan said: “The Mayor has been clear that the decision to expand the ultra low emission zone London-wide was a difficult one, but necessary to protect the health of Londoners.

“We know the Ulez works as it’s already allowed more than four million people to breathe cleaner air in inner London and harmful nitrogen dioxide concentrations to be cut by nearly half in central London.

“Representative YouGov polling of more than 1,200 Londoners showed the majority want the zone to be expanded London-wide, with nearly twice as many Londoners supporting the expansion than opposing it.”